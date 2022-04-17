Clark: So how do we feel about this FSU baseball team now?

That night, the Seminoles went and shut out the Florida Gators, 5-0.

Well, that was recorded on Tuesday.

And they all were negative, including more than one who asked when the school would let Mike Martin Jr. go, and who they could hire after they did.

On this past week's "Seminole Headlines" -- and if you don't listen to that show every Tuesday or watch it on our YouTube channel , you're a darn fool! -- every other question we were asked in the second hour was about the Florida State baseball team.

Then they hammered a top-10 Louisville team on Thursday night and Friday night before hanging on for a 10-9 win on Saturday that gave them their first ACC sweep of the season.

All things considered, it might have been the most important week of the Mike Martin Jr. Era. Because this team was in a free fall heading into Tuesday. (Hence all those questions about his job security!)

It's weird, though. I have a sneaking suspicion we won't field nearly as many questions about FSU baseball this week on the show.

We'll be back to answering queries about catching punts!

And don't get the wrong idea. I'm not here mocking anyone for being worried/concerned/angry about the FSU baseball team last week.

I was, too.

The Seminoles had gone 2-7 in their last nine games. They were swept at home by a Notre Dame team that is coached by a guy -- FSU alum Link Jarrett -- who wanted the Florida State job when it officially opened following the 2019 season.

The next weekend, the Seminoles' vaunted pitching staff got battered and bruised by an elite Georgia Tech offense, whose hitting coach just happens to be former FSU star James Ramsey.

So, yeah, when you lose 5 of 6 to two former FSU players, who look to be rising stars in the coaching ranks, it can make a seat start to feel pretty warm -- even if you are just in your second full season as the head coach.

It can also have fans, and maybe some media folks, wondering what in the world is going on with this program.

If you listened to "Seminole Headlines" or "Wake Up Warchant" lately, you know I've been pretty down on the product we've seen on the diamond this year. I was legitimately starting to wonder, as FSU tumbled out of the rankings altogether, if this team was going to even make a regional.

The pitching was struggling -- even the starters. And the offense has been average to abysmal.

Then this week happened. Four straight wins against elite programs.

And now, like many of you, I don't know what to make of any of it.

The Seminoles finally played great baseball. They got timely hitting. They stopped striking out like they were trying to set records. They picked up the ball cleanly for the most part.

Parker Messick looked like the best pitcher in the country. Bryce Hubbart was solid.

Ross Dunn struggled again on Saturday, and afterward, Martin Jr. said sophomore right-hander Carson Montgomery would be taking his spot as the Game 3 starter for the foreseeable future.

But this last win might have been the most impressive of them all.

This is the win that I think could -- could! -- be a sign of a team that has possibly turned the corner.

The Seminoles had already enjoyed a great week. They had beaten the rival Gators and then taken the first two games from the highest-ranked team in the ACC.

So, it would have been understandable if when Louisville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, the Seminoles would have taken solace in already having won the series.

They could have relaxed, mailed it in a bit -- like they've seemingly done on other Sundays, honestly -- and still been happy with the week.

Instead, they scrapped back, thanks in large part to a career offensive game from Jordan Carrion, to take a 10-5 lead into the eighth.

And then when Louisville -- the-highest scoring offense in the country coming into the weekend -- scored multiple runs off your two back-end relievers, Davis Hare and Jonah Scolaro, the Seminoles went to Montgomery to close it out.

All he did was strike out Louisville's No. 3 and No. 4 hitters back-to-back, with the tying run on second base, to finish off what could be a pivotal week for this team.

Martin Jr. commented after the win over Florida on Tuesday that he felt an energy shift, an enthusiasm shift, in his team during the losses at Georgia Tech. It carried over to the five-run first against the Gators on Tuesday, and the Seminoles seemed to ride that wave all weekend against a really talented Cardinals squad.

I don't know what happened during that 2-7 stretch.

I also don't really know what happened this week.

Which is the real Florida State baseball team?

Did the Seminoles find something against Florida and Louisville? Can we expect the offense, which was 13th in the ACC in runs scored coming into the week, to play like this the rest of the way?

They scored 27 runs on 27 hits. They hit five homers. Alex Toral, who had been mired in an awful slump recently, hit a homer on Tuesday night, Thursday night and Friday night.

Trenton Rank, who hadn't played in about a month it seemed like, went out on on Friday night and had four hits, including a double and a triple.

They struck out a total of 29 times in three games, which in all honesty, isn't bad for this club.

And they DID play with energy and enthusiasm. They showed a great competitive spirit all weekend, especially on Sunday.

But this is baseball. There are going to be some more rough patches. And frankly, this team hasn't done enough, even after a great week, to make us forget what we saw the previous two weeks when it was struggling to beat anyone.

It was impressive though.

We all have to admit that.

A team that was reeling, a team that had just lost 10-0 on a Sunday, came back and went 4-0 in five days against Florida and Louisville.

We had already seen the basement of what this team can be. Now, it appears, we've gotten a glimpse of the ceiling.

We'll find out what the truth is over the next six weeks or so.

Either way, for one week at least, I know the second hour of "Seminole Headlines" will feature a whole lot less questions about baseball.

