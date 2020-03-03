Jimbo Fisher wasn't able to build on the success of his Heisman Trophy winner, failing to sign and develop any NFL-caliber replacements. And Willie Taggart failed to sign any high school quarterbacks at all. So, you know, a double whammy.

Now it's Mike Norvell's turn at trying to turn the fortunes around for a position that once produced three straight first-round picks for the Seminoles.

As we prepare for the start of FSU spring practice on Saturday, it’s hard to predict any frontrunner in a race like this. James Blackman has, by far, the most experience of any of the candidates vying for the job. The redshirt junior started 10 games for the Seminoles in 2019, throwing for 2,339 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In his career, he's started 23 games and thrown for a total of 5,079 yards and 41 touchdowns. He's also thrown 23 interceptions and been sacked 62 times. And the Seminoles are just 10-13 in those games.

Blackman also had the worst game of his career in the last game. He threw four interceptions and appeared to be practically inconsolable on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. Of a game the Seminoles were still very much in.

That wasn't a great look. But that doesn't mean Blackman doesn't have a chance at this thing. In fact, if I was a betting man, I think I'd make him the favorite to win the job in 2020. Not a huge favorite. This isn't Creed-Balboa I. It won't take an incredible upset to knock him off the top of the depth chart, but you also can't just dismiss three years of experience being a Florida State quarterback either.

That counts for something when, for now, the only other QB on the roster who has played a meaningful snap (Jordan Travis) has thrown a grand total of 25 career passes.

Don't get the wrong idea, though. I don't think Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham are going to lean to Blackman strictly because he's played more than the other guys. First off, it's not like Blackman's career so far in garnet and gold has been bathed in glory.