I get the skepticism. I do. Because we watched a situation that seemed quite similar to this play out over the last eight years at Florida State: An offensive-minded head coach who calls his own plays.

Sure, Jimbo Fisher employed an assistant who was called a "quarterbacks coach" and an "offensive coordinator," but in reality it was Fisher who spent almost all of his time at practice coaching the quarterbacks and coordinating the offense.

It made you wonder how much input the assistant coach actually had.

I get the sense many Florida State fans think there are parallels between the Fisher-Randy Sanders relationship of recent years and the current one between Willie Taggart and Walt Bell.



And I understand why. Especially after Bell said on Sunday that he wasn't exactly sure what his duties will be during a game week under Taggart.

But I can absolutely tell you what his duties were on Monday during the first day of preseason camp. And they were the same as the ones he had all spring: He is coaching the quarterbacks. And he is coordinating the offense.

I paid close attention to the quarterbacks on Monday -- because, you know, that's an important position, and there's kind of a battle going on for the job -- and it was Bell who was in their ear all the time. Every throw. Every snap. Every read. It was the QB coach who was coaching the QBs.

Imagine that!

This isn't to say Sanders didn't coach. I don't want to imply that. He did have an impact at practice and in the film room. But it was Fisher who took charge during practice, it was Fisher who had something to say (or scream) after every throw.

That's not the case with Taggart and Bell.

Taggart is there observing and offering occasional advice, but it was Bell who was doing almost all the coaching. Not just on reads, but also on fundamentals. You know, everything a QB coach is supposed to do.

Also, during one drill, he actually showed the receivers where he wanted them to be on a particular route. How much depth he wanted them to get before their break. He wasn't just coaching the passers. He was coordinating the offense.

Imagine that!