Clark: So where does FSU Football go from here? Can it get worse?
I was in the stands that fateful night in November 2006.
It was the low point of the last 40 years for Florida State football. The rain poured down. Xavier Lee and Drew Weatherford took turns throwing interceptions to Wake Forest defenders. Bobby Bowden appeared to be a shell of himself. And a throng of wet, angry Florida State fans streamed out of the stadium during and after that 30-0 loss asking themselves, "Is this rock bottom?"
That was the only other time I really remember feeling like I did on Saturday night. As I watched FSU players and fans celebrate a missed extra point to hang on to beat Louisiana-Monroe, 45-44, in overtime. After a missed extra point.
It was sad.
That was the overwhelming emotion I was left with. And it's hard to wrap my mind around what I'm seeing.
Five years ago, this fan base was celebrating a Notre Dame pass interference call in that same end zone to continue a historic winning streak and infuriate the rest of the nation.
Now it took a missed PAT to improve to 13-14 in the last 27 games, and 6-8 in the Willie Taggart Era. And the rest of the nation isn't infuriated anymore. Just amused. At how far the Florida State program has fallen.
And while I won't fault the players and fans for being happy (I mean, wins are better than losses after all), the celebration afterward was a surreal scene that crystallized just how far this program has fallen.
