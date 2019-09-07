That was the overwhelming emotion I was left with. And it's hard to wrap my mind around what I'm seeing.



Five years ago, this fan base was celebrating a Notre Dame pass interference call in that same end zone to continue a historic winning streak and infuriate the rest of the nation.

Now it took a missed PAT to improve to 13-14 in the last 27 games, and 6-8 in the Willie Taggart Era. And the rest of the nation isn't infuriated anymore. Just amused. At how far the Florida State program has fallen.

And while I won't fault the players and fans for being happy (I mean, wins are better than losses after all), the celebration afterward was a surreal scene that crystallized just how far this program has fallen.