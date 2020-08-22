But two important things to note: First and foremost, there are still three weeks until the season opener. This is a good coaching staff. I truly believe that. And they'll have this unit in a decent place by the second Saturday in September.

And even more important than the offense improving?

Florida State might just have a defense with a pulse!

How about that?

If you take anything away from the comments from the coordinators and head coach Mike Norvell after Saturday's scrimmage, that's the one I would focus on: The Florida State defense, which was so impossibly bad last season, has a chance to be pretty darned good in 2020.

There's a positive development if I've ever seen one.

"I though the defense was dominant tonight," Norvell said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage ...and the offense really struggled to get in any kind of rhythm."

We already knew the Seminoles had one of the best defensive lines in the country. And apparently defensive tackle transfer Fabien Lovett is the real deal, because defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said on Saturday night he expects Lovett to be an "impact player" this year. Even with all the other talent at the position.

Robert Cooper was once again mentioned as a standout. So was Josh Kaindoh. And Marvin Wilson is Marvin Wilson.

So, I mean, are you surprised the offensive line would struggle?

Have you not watched games since Dalvin left?

The much bigger development, in my opinion, is that Florida State might just actually have a defense this year.

How cool would that be?

"You like to see your defense usually ahead of the offense (at this time)," Norvell said. "Obviously, I think we have a talented group on that side of the ball. ... Yesterday (in practice), I thought it was a really good back and forth. But tonight, the defense came out on top in really every aspect."