Give Willie Taggart credit, man.

As bad as this season has been -- and it has been historically bad -- the Florida State head football coach still exudes confidence when he talks about the direction of this program.

Twice on Monday and then again on Thursday, Taggart was adamant that he's going to turn this thing around.

"We're not going to stop," he said. "We're going to keep working and we're going to get this program to where we all want it to be. I promise you that."

And then later in the Monday press conference ...

"I know it's going to turn," Taggart said. "And I know it's frustrating for everyone, and trust me our guys are frustrated too.

"But we're going to get there."

There's no doubt Taggart genuinely believes this. Which is a good thing, of course.

Because you wouldn't want a head coach who didn't think he could get the job done.

"Well guys, look, I know it's only been 10 games, but it's pretty obvious Stan Wilcox and John Thrasher made a huge mistake. I'm trying my best, but I just can't coach. I'm sorry. But Sweet Georgia Brown, are these paychecks awesome or what?!? See you on Saturday!"

That's not Willie's mindset, of course. He is always, always confident when he discusses the future. With a wry smile on his face. Like he knows something we don't.

That's probably because he has done this before. At two places without nearly the resources of Florida State. Even during his brief stint at Oregon, he turned a four-win team into one that won seven games, despite losing his all-world quarterback for a month.

In that regard, Taggart's record speaks for itself. He's been at three different places and improved all three.

But then again, this record speaks for itself, too, doesn't it?

That's the challenge of judging this season. As a fan. As a player. As a media member.

We all want to give Taggart the benefit of the doubt. Well, maybe not all of us. But most of us. And we all understand now that he was left a bigger mess to clean up than we ever understood. (And hey, we were the website that gave you the "Jimbo Chronicles!" So we were more prepared than most. But none of us were prepared for this.)

It's one thing to be 4-6. Jimbo Fisher's 2017 team was 4-6, too. Against an easier schedule.

But so far, through 10 games, there has been almost nothing positive to point out, to write about, to note to a friend or family member: "You know, I see the improvement we're making there."

None.

There's the concern.

Is it warranted?

Of course.