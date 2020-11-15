Clark: Taking a glass-half-full approach after yet another loss for FSU
RALEIGH, N.C. -- I learned my lesson last week, folks. There's really no reason to get angry anymore.
This Florida State football program is what it is. These games are what they are.
That doesn't excuse these losses, and I'm not about to write that Mike Norvell and his staff are doing a great job in 2020. Because that wouldn't be the truth.
But I'll get this out of the way right now: This team is really bad. And Saturday night's 38-22 loss to Bailey Hockman and the N.C. State Wolfpack wasn't as close as the final score indicated. This team is nowhere near anything remotely approaching average.
But what were we expecting on Saturday night?
Tamorrion Terry and Jordan Travis weren't in the stadium (Travis will be back at some point; Terry will not). Neither was Cory Durden. Marvin Wilson was in the stadium, but not in uniform. And although it was great to see Hamsah Nasirildeen back out there, he was on limited reps.
Your best players weren't there. Your offense started SIX freshmen. And your defense hasn't been good at any point this season.
So, of course, you lost. Even if those aforementioned guys HAD been out there on Saturday night, it probably would have been a loss.
So, coming into this game, I decided to take a different outlook.
I wasn't going to concern myself with the scoreboard. I knew who was going to win before I drove to Raleigh.
I wanted to see if this team competed. I wanted to see if there was anything positive to take away from Chubba Purdy's first start. And I wanted to see if anybody on offense -- anybody at all! -- would actually make a play.
It's part of the deal with watching this team. It's the small things that have to matter.
Because in the end, as Norvell tries to turn this program around, those small things are going to end up having to make a big difference.
So, yes, to the first point: The team did compete.
