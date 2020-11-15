Tamorrion Terry and Jordan Travis weren't in the stadium (Travis will be back at some point; Terry will not). Neither was Cory Durden. Marvin Wilson was in the stadium, but not in uniform. And although it was great to see Hamsah Nasirildeen back out there, he was on limited reps.

Your best players weren't there. Your offense started SIX freshmen. And your defense hasn't been good at any point this season.

So, of course, you lost. Even if those aforementioned guys HAD been out there on Saturday night, it probably would have been a loss.

So, coming into this game, I decided to take a different outlook.

I wasn't going to concern myself with the scoreboard. I knew who was going to win before I drove to Raleigh.

I wanted to see if this team competed. I wanted to see if there was anything positive to take away from Chubba Purdy's first start. And I wanted to see if anybody on offense -- anybody at all! -- would actually make a play.

It's part of the deal with watching this team. It's the small things that have to matter.

Because in the end, as Norvell tries to turn this program around, those small things are going to end up having to make a big difference.

So, yes, to the first point: The team did compete.