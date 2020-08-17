We were starting to wonder if it was ever going to come out.

After three spring practices and eight more this preseason, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell had been extremely positive about his team -- at least publicly. He said they were learning, maturing and still had a lot of work to do, but he mostly liked their intensity and their effort.

Then Monday came. And we got to see what an angry Norvell looks like.

Well, in truth, we saw that last week when he was asked about the social media writings of wide receiver Warren Thompson (more on that at the bottom of this column), but this was the first time we saw that glare when Norvell talked to the media about his football team.

"Defensively, we did a really good job today," he said. "Our offense struggled to do just about anything. We've got to develop our toughness mindset. At the end of the day, we've got a long ways to go.

"Thank God we've got another week (added to the preseason schedule) before Sept. 12, because we've got a lot of work we need to do. This team needs to challenge itself. We're coming out to work, we have limited opportunities, I didn't think today was to the intensity of was needed for us to play the caliber that I think we're capable of playing. But we've got to make the choice. We've got to respond as a team together."

