Clark: The belief in FSU's Norvell is there, but results must soon follow
With the ACC releasing the 2021 football schedules on Thursday, it might seem like a perfect time for a columnist to take a shot at guessing the win-loss record for the Florida State Seminoles this upcoming season.
Well, go find that somewhere else, partner. This guy isn't doing that anymore. Not after being burned each of the last three years as cautious optimism ("I can see a way they win nine games") turned into utter disbelief ("I've never seen anything like this in my life!").
So, I'm not doing it.
Lucky you, though, because I do have some opinions on the schedule: Like having a bye week before the UMass game is completely pointless. You might as well just ask Walt Bell if you can play his team two weeks in a row.
And yes, the second half of the schedule looks significantly harder than the first. I know if you look hard enough, like really take out the magnifying glass and squint, you can see a way FSU goes 5-2 in its first seven games. Maybe even 6-1 if things break right!
But let's not do that right now. Because the reality is this: We. Just. Don't. Know.
With Florida State's recent history, you can't look at any conference game -- whether it's Wake Forest on the road or Syracuse or Louisville at home -- and pencil in a W. That's not how it works anymore. No wins are guaranteed for this program at the moment.
So, let's not get ahead of ourselves and just assume the Seminoles are going to cruise past the Cardinals or the Orange or the Wolfpack, or whoever else you think they should beat.
Well, let me amend that: You can do whatever you want. I'm not your dad. I didn't bring you into this world, so you can live in it anyway you want. If you want to pencil in dubs, have at it!
I'm just going to abstain. Because the truth is, I have no idea how good Florida State will be in 2021.
But that doesn't mean I'm not optimistic about the future of this program. And I bet you're starting to get there, too.
