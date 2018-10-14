If you want to know just what kind of ceiling Marvin Wilson has, just ask Florida State's defensive coordinator about him. And watch his face light up.

It's obvious the sophomore defensive tackle isn't your typical, everyday college football player.

"Shoo," Harlon Barnett said. "I'm telling you what, man, that guy is a player. And he plays so hard. You know the whole time he's in, he's giving you everything he has. And it helps our team because they see it on film and see what he's doing.

"So not only when he plays so hard they see it, but when he speaks up and talks, which isn't a lot, but like E.F. Hutton ... they're going to listen. So he has a command of our team in that way. To get them play hard all the time like he does. He sets the standard."

Assistant coaches don't typically talk like this about a sophomore.

Of course, this isn't a typical sophomore.

After watching the former five-star recruit through six games of the 2018 season, it seems quite obvious the next great defensive tackle at Florida State has arrived.

Wilson is the anchor of a defensive line that is one of the best in the nation at rush defense — FSU currently ranks ninth in the country in that category. He's second on the team in sacks, despite playing a position that doesn't typically rack up big numbers in that category.

Over the last two games, he has three sacks and four tackles for loss.

And he does it all despite facing multiple double-teams.







