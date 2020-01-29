There are a number of factors as to why a program like Florida State can slide into a malaise of mediocrity.

Coaching, of course, is a big one -- the biggest one, actually, because of everything it entails -- recruiting, evaluating, player development, instilling the right practice habits, putting together the right coaching staff, etc.

So, as you read the rest of this column, keep that in mind. The final years of Jimbo Fisher and the almost two years of Willie Taggart have their fingerprints all over the numbers I'm about to give you.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial