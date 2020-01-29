Clark: The NFL pipeline needs to be turned back on again for FSU
There are a number of factors as to why a program like Florida State can slide into a malaise of mediocrity.
Coaching, of course, is a big one -- the biggest one, actually, because of everything it entails -- recruiting, evaluating, player development, instilling the right practice habits, putting together the right coaching staff, etc.
So, as you read the rest of this column, keep that in mind. The final years of Jimbo Fisher and the almost two years of Willie Taggart have their fingerprints all over the numbers I'm about to give you.
Given the way FSU has performed on the field the past few seasons, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Seminoles' NFL talent pool has become a puddle. But there's no way around acknowledging it's a primary reason for three straight sub-par seasons.
The players this program has signed in recent years have not been developing or producing at the rate we're all accustomed to.
That's something Mike Norvell has to change. And change quickly.
Did anyone in the Florida State fan base even know the Senior Bowl was played this past weekend? I didn't. Not until I saw the exciting highlights on SportsCenter (can't believe the East was able to pull it out!).
