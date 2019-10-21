At the same time, who cares what I think? Or what you think? It really only matters what the head coach thinks.

On Monday afternoon, just like on Saturday night, Willie Taggart defended Blackman's play in the Seminoles' 22-20 loss at Wake Forest. He said the sophomore's costly red-zone interception was a result of being hit when he threw it. He also didn't place a lot of blame on Blackman for not seeing Keith Gavin left all alone before a quick snap on fourth down.

Because the Seminoles were trying to run tempo there, Taggart said, Blackman's focus was on getting to the line of scrimmage quickly and running the play. Not surveying the defense.,

"It's not often where James is running up and he's looking around observing the field on that (play)," Taggart said. "Again, I wish the football god had whispered to him: 'Hey, Keith is open way out there,' and he would have threw it out there. But he didn't. And I wish Keith would have been a little more dramatic about being open. I think that would have helped as well."

Throughout Monday's press conference, it seemed like the head coach -- who certainly doesn't mind criticizing players when he believes it's warranted -- went out of his way to praise his quarterback. He said he was good enough to get the win. That other positions struggled. Dropped passes hurt. So did the turnovers. And the missed field goal. And on and on and on.

So that leads me to believe that Taggart will probably be sticking with Blackman for this Saturday's game against Syracuse.

When he was asked point blank who would be starting at QB against the Orange, Taggart said, "We'll see Saturday."