Clark: The second half was a struggle, but that was a GREAT win for FSU

I know the second half was rough, and I know that 23-point lead came really close to being blown. But you know what? I don't care. That was a great, great, great win for Mike Norvell and his Florida State Seminoles. We can get into the details of the second half later, and we will, but let's stay focused on what matters most. The Florida State Seminoles, fresh off their most emotional and physically exhausting win in a half-decade, rolled into Boston College on Saturday and got themselves yet another W. That's now five in seven games. And incredibly, improbably, a team that started out 0-4 is one win away from qualifying for a bowl. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili celebrates after his touchdown catch Saturday. (Getty Images)

This is Norvell's most impressive win as FSU's head coach. Not his most important. No, that came last week against the Hurricanes. But this was a win that says so much about the culture and belief he has started to instill in this program again. "We're 0-4 to start the season," Norvell said. "Not many people gave us a chance to go into this last week with this opportunity. ... And that's special. These guys have tremendous heart, they've got tremendous character. They continue to battle. "Its a special group in there." He's not wrong. It's easy to get up for Miami. In your own stadium. With an electric crowd cheering and standing for four quarters. It's a whole other matter to go on the road and play with passion in front of mostly disinterested fans for two hours -- fans who got REALLY interested there in the fourth quarter -- against a physical, bowl-bound team that hadn't lost a game when it had its starting quarterback. Well, they've lost one now. The Florida State defensive ends were relentless. Phil Jurkovec, who is an incredibly tough kid, will be seeing No. 4 and No. 11 in his nightmares tonight. Jordan Travis once again threw the ball well. For most of the afternoon, he was the better quarterback. And the Seminoles did just enough ... and I mean JUST enough ... to hold on for a terrific road win in Chestnut Hill. It's been a remarkable turnaround. One that will be talked about for ages if the Seminoles pick up one more regular-season victory next Saturday in Gainesville. And even if they don't, this was a remarkable win. Because everything went against Florida State. And by everything, I mean ... the officials. I'm not one to criticize officiating all that much. And if the Seminoles had lost, that wouldn't have been the only reason. But they would have been the biggest. (Well, that and FSU's inability to cover a kickoff, return a kickoff, or ever convert a third down.) Florida State was robbed of seven points in the first half when Jordan Wilson was called for a phantom pass interference. Boston College had a field-goal drive extended because of a terrible pass interference call on Omarion Cooper. The Seminoles were called for illegal formation because the side judge ruled Darius Washington wasn't lined up on the line of scrimmage -- a call I can't remember seeing in years. That call cost FSU a fourth-down conversion that would have likely ended in points and made the finish much less dramatic.