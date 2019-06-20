OMAHA, Neb. — Mike Martin's career came to an end in the right city.

Just at the wrong time.

His storybook final season wasn't supposed to end in a Wednesday night elimination game against Texas Tech. It was supposed to end with him finally hoisting that elusive trophy after winning his first national championship.

That was the ending we all wanted. And after the magic moments provided by Becker and Albert and Mendoza and Parrish in recent weeks, we all started to get a strange feeling that maybe the baseball gods had something planned for 11's final postseason.

But alas ... not all stories have a happy ending.

Some are bittersweet.

The man who IS Florida State baseball, the man who has won more games than anyone has ever won anything, the man who loves the color garnet a whole lot more than most, won't ever wear it again as the head coach of the Seminoles.

His career is over.

And there will never be another like him.

Florida State is going to have a baseball coach next season. It might even be someone with the same name.

But it won't be Mike Martin Sr.

Because there isn't another Mike Martin Sr.

Nobody is going to coach for 40 years at the same school. That's just an impossibility. And nobody is going to win 2,000 games again. And make the postseason for four straight decades, and win 40 games for that same amount of time. It's just not happening.

What hopefully will happen for FSU is that the next head coach will have much better luck out in Omaha than Martin ever did. That's the one blemish on an otherwise insanely impressive resume. We all know it. He came out here 17 times. Never won it. That's almost unbelievable. Like flipping a quarter and landing on tails 17 straight times. It's a statistical anomaly. It's not supposed to happen.

But it did.

And when the Seminoles' offense came up empty once again in a 4-1 defeat, it was official that Mike Martin would finish his career without a national title.

So maybe the next guy has better luck at the College World Series! Couldn't be any worse, unless he was hit by a bus on his way to the stadium.

While we're on the subject of luck, though, I feel like it's the perfect time to remind all of us just how lucky Florida State was to have an ambassador like Martin for the past four decades.

The guy received a wonderful ovation from the fans who remained for the final out on Wednesday night. Not just the Florida State ones either. He even got an ovation when he wrapped up his postgame press conference (that was a first for TD Ameritrade I'm sure).

He's one of a kind. And he's gong to be missed.

"I think the main thing that I want everyone in this room to know is how proud I am to be a Seminole and be a part of a program that is so important to me," Martin said at the press conference. "Just know that I can fake a smile with the best of them, and I'll get through this, the rest of this night, with a smile, because I got to watch young men grow up. I got to work for Florida State for 45 years. And I'll never forget the times that I've had out here in Omaha.

"Yeah, I'll go ahead and say it, 17 times. I ain't going to say we never won one, because you know, just getting out here is just so much fun to be with people that are living in the heartland of America and creating something that every college baseball player aspires to, and that's to get to Omaha. Well, we got here. We got beat, but it does not take away from any of our enjoyment as a result of what the young men did in order to get here."

I loved the line about faking a smile. Because as whimsical and charming as he can be in postgame press conferences — particularly after losses -- that doesn't mean he's not raging underneath. He hides it well, but you’d better believe that a person as competitive as Mike Martin isn't satisfied with never having won a national championship.

The 2,029 wins he does have are more than a consolation prize, of course. But none of them constituted the ultimate prize.

As his final team, which by almost any measure (record-wise, seed-wise, etc.) was his worst one, stunned us by getting to Omaha, I wondered if he would be able to appreciate this trip more than the previous 16. So I asked him if he allowed himself to soak it up, to enjoy this College World Series. Knowing it was the last one. And knowing that it came from such an unlikely squad.

"I wouldn't give myself an ‘A,’” he said with a smile. "Inside, I got a little sincere attitude. It's life. When it's over, I had a chance to gather my thoughts and realize what the team accomplished. That made it easier for me to talk to them, because our program is about the players.

"We have a sign in our clubhouse, ‘It's all about us,’ and it is. That's what we are. We're family. From our administration to our soccer program, to every program that we have, we care about each other, and I'm so proud to be a part of that."

He's not just a part of it though. For 40 years -- longer than may people reading this have been alive -- this was his program.

Mike Martin Sr. and the Florida State baseball program have been synonymous.

It's going to be somebody else's here in a few days. That's weird to think about. It's weird to write. Weird to say out loud. And it's going to be very weird to see.

Florida State doesn't have a baseball coach right now. A new one will be named soon.

But no matter what happens in the coming weeks, one thing we know for sure is the Seminoles will never have another head coach like Mike Martin Sr.

Nobody will.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

-----------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board