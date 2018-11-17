Clark: They throw it up to No. 15, and the bowl streak is still alive
The bowl streak was gasping for air.
The streak of consecutive winning seasons was being given its last rites.
It was all so close to coming to an end on Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Then Deondre Francois did something he should do as much as possible as long as he's the quarterback at Florida State: He threw it up to No. 15.
And Tamorrion Terry, who is looking more and more like the next FSU offensive superstar, went and got it, turning a 21-16 deficit into a 22-21 lead with a jaw-dropping, game-winning, streak-saving, 74-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining.
"Once I saw the safety go down (before the snap)," Terry said, "I already said in my head, 'It's a touchdown.'"
It's too bad this guy can't build up any self confidence, isn't it?
But who can blame him?
If I was 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, with track speed and great ball skills, I would probably have a few positive things to say about myself as well.
As it is, I'm 5-foot nothing, 100-and nothing and can't even break 5.0 in the 40-second dash anymore (and I'm definitely not going to comment on my ball skills), so I can't really relate to that type of confidence.
Terry has it, though. As he should.
"Nobody can guard me," he said. "I know that for sure. If it's one-on-one, I'm thinking in my head it's going to be a touchdown."
It was a great moment for the Ashburn, Ga., native, who apparently wasn't good enough to get on the field last year for Florida State.
He had a couple of untimely drops last week at Notre Dame and was barely thrown to on Saturday before the final drive. But he had a feeling he was going to get a shot before the ball was snapped.
It was the same play the Seminoles hit Nyqwan Murray on for on a 40-yard gain earlier in the game. And once Boston College's safety moved down toward the box, opening up the middle of the field, it was just a matter of the Seminoles' really big, really fast guy running past the poor cornerback who was trying to match up with him.
It wasn't much of a contest.
"If we get one-on-one with Terry, we'll take that any time," Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said. "We tried to go to him earlier in the game and didn't get to him. I was impressed with Terry because I know he was frustrated. He wanted to make a play, too. But he hung in there and made it when we needed it the most."
So did the quarterback.
Francois didn't have a great game on Saturday night. He threw two ugly interceptions in the first half -- one of which, Taggart said, was the receiver's fault, before adding that the pass still shouldn't have been thrown.
But when it mattered most, late in the game, down by five, Francois launched a perfect post pass to the best receiver on the team for the go-ahead touchdown.
After the game, Francois was asked what he was thinking when he got the ball back after Boston College elected to punt.
"I just figured what would Tom Brady do in this situation?" Francois said. "What would Aaron Rodgers do in this situation?"
Well. If I know those guys like I think I do, they probably would have thrown it to that Super Freak streaking down the middle of the field, too. And while we can all agree Deondre Francois is NOT Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, those dudes couldn't have thrown a better ball than the one No. 12 put up for No. 15 on Saturday night.
It was a beautiful -- and clutch -- play by a guy who's made a few in his career.
I know he's maligned. I know he's not beloved. But Saturday night marked the third fourth-quarter, game-winning drive Francois has engineered this year -- and the fifth of his career (it should really be his sixth, but he was cheated out of one against UNC in 2016 because of the defense).
The guy has made some big-time throws for the Seminoles.
The one on Saturday night was maybe the biggest of all. And if FSU can figure out a way to beat that team from the East next weekend, then it will go down alongside the Greg Reid punt return vs. Maryland in 2009 as perhaps the most memorable streak-extending play of the last four decades.
Even if the Seminoles don't figure it out against the Gators, it will still be an all-time great moment for Francois.
The three reasons it happened? The safety moved out of the middle of the field, the line gave him just enough time to step into the throw, and Tamorrion Terry is Tamorrion Terry.
Francois was asked if he was confident the redshirt freshman receiver was going to make a play when he saw man-to-man coverage.
"Of course," Francois said. "He's done it week and week out. He's done it for me numerous weeks. He did it for J. Black (James Blackman) vs. N.C. State. When it's man-to-man coverage, that's the guy who will get the ball. He's got a second gear. He's got a third gear. Not many people have third gears. So when you just put it up and give him a chance to go get it, he's most likely going to make a play on it."
If you read me enough or listen to me on "Wake Up Warchant" or "Seminole Headlines," you know I've been banging this drum all year. I'm prone to hyperbole, sure, but I truly think Tamorrion Terry is one of the most talented wide receivers in Florida State history. And he should be thrown at least eight deep passes every game (two a quarter).
In all sincerity, I don't know how good this guy will end up being. I really can't figure out his ceiling. I just know it's high. Like really, really high. Like even higher than an Alec Eberle snap (I kid, I kid).
Speaking of Eberle and Company: While we all want to celebrate the blossoming greatness of Terry, me most of all, it should be pointed out the Florida State offensive line helped pave the way for a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver and a 300-yard passer. Against a competent defense! That's big news heading into the final week.
Ahh. The final week.
Not a lot riding on this one, huh? Just a rivalry game against a Top 15 opponent with two record streaks on the line. Nothing to it!
That's a week away, though. We'll have plenty of time to talk, think and write about that one.
For now, the bowl streak is alive.
Because Deondre Francois did what he needs to for the rest of his college career: He threw it up to 15.
"Hopefully, it's the defining moment that we all knew could happen," Taggart said. "You probably heard me say a lot that we're close. And it's good that our guys kept believing and found a way. ... It says a lot about them, our players and coaches, to stand together. We needed it in the worst way, and we've got one more to go against our arch rival."
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council