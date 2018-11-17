The bowl streak was gasping for air.

The streak of consecutive winning seasons was being given its last rites.

It was all so close to coming to an end on Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Then Deondre Francois did something he should do as much as possible as long as he's the quarterback at Florida State: He threw it up to No. 15.

And Tamorrion Terry, who is looking more and more like the next FSU offensive superstar, went and got it, turning a 21-16 deficit into a 22-21 lead with a jaw-dropping, game-winning, streak-saving, 74-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining.

"Once I saw the safety go down (before the snap)," Terry said, "I already said in my head, 'It's a touchdown.'"

It's too bad this guy can't build up any self confidence, isn't it?

But who can blame him?

If I was 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, with track speed and great ball skills, I would probably have a few positive things to say about myself as well.

As it is, I'm 5-foot nothing, 100-and nothing and can't even break 5.0 in the 40-second dash anymore (and I'm definitely not going to comment on my ball skills), so I can't really relate to that type of confidence.

Terry has it, though. As he should.

"Nobody can guard me," he said. "I know that for sure. If it's one-on-one, I'm thinking in my head it's going to be a touchdown."

It was a great moment for the Ashburn, Ga., native, who apparently wasn't good enough to get on the field last year for Florida State.

He had a couple of untimely drops last week at Notre Dame and was barely thrown to on Saturday before the final drive. But he had a feeling he was going to get a shot before the ball was snapped.

It was the same play the Seminoles hit Nyqwan Murray on for on a 40-yard gain earlier in the game. And once Boston College's safety moved down toward the box, opening up the middle of the field, it was just a matter of the Seminoles' really big, really fast guy running past the poor cornerback who was trying to match up with him.

It wasn't much of a contest.

"If we get one-on-one with Terry, we'll take that any time," Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said. "We tried to go to him earlier in the game and didn't get to him. I was impressed with Terry because I know he was frustrated. He wanted to make a play, too. But he hung in there and made it when we needed it the most."

So did the quarterback.

Francois didn't have a great game on Saturday night. He threw two ugly interceptions in the first half -- one of which, Taggart said, was the receiver's fault, before adding that the pass still shouldn't have been thrown.

But when it mattered most, late in the game, down by five, Francois launched a perfect post pass to the best receiver on the team for the go-ahead touchdown.

After the game, Francois was asked what he was thinking when he got the ball back after Boston College elected to punt.

"I just figured what would Tom Brady do in this situation?" Francois said. "What would Aaron Rodgers do in this situation?"

Well. If I know those guys like I think I do, they probably would have thrown it to that Super Freak streaking down the middle of the field, too. And while we can all agree Deondre Francois is NOT Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, those dudes couldn't have thrown a better ball than the one No. 12 put up for No. 15 on Saturday night.