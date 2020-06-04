What happened on Thursday might end up being the most important 24-hour period of Mike Norvell's career at Florida State.

Think about it. He's taken over a program that has gone 18-20 the last three years. He has a roster full of players that don't know what it's like to have a winning record in September, much less at the end of November. He has a fan base that is still reeling from the last coaching hire.

And he wakes up on Thursday morning and sees that his best player, and team leader, has essentially called him a liar and said the team is "outraged" and won't be working out until further notice.

The good news for Norvell: He probably won't face a much more difficult challenge than this any time soon. He certainly can't face a more important one in regards to building trust with his players and recruits.

