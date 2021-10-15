Clark: This FSU running game is doing some historical things

Because, believe me, what we've seen so far isn't normal.

But, when you start to look at what his offense is doing in Year 2, when you see how this running game has developed and the numbers it's putting up so far in 2021, you can allow yourself to get excited about what the future may hold.

If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic about Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, the five wins against 10 losses isn't going to be the proof.

The record isn't there. We all understand that.

Florida State has started off this season by rushing for over 200 yards in five of six games. The lone exception was the Wake Forest turnover show.

Do you know the last time an FSU offense rushed for over 200 yards in five of six games in one season?

Way back in 2004. When Wyatt Sexton and Chris Rix were going back and forth at quarterback, and they were handing off to Leon Washington and Lorenzo Booker.

Mike Norvell was 24. Some of these current FSU players were in diapers. And I was a J Crew model with an eight-pack and a bushel of golden locks.

Now we're all in Tallahassee together watching an offense finding an identity.

It's really remarkable.

As you may recall, Florida State has had some great teams and incredible talent at the running back position over the last decade and a half. But the offense right now, the one with Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward splitting carries and with quarterback Jordan Travis running the show, is the one putting up these kind of rushing numbers.

And let's take it a step further to really express how rare this production has been.

If you go back to last season's FSU finale, a 56-35 win over Duke, the Seminoles have actually rushed for over 200 yards in six of their last seven games.

The last time that happened?

Flippin' 1995! When Danny Kanell was handing the ball to a guy named Warrick Dunn (and his really good backup, Rock Preston).

So, in the span of the last seven games, Norvell's offense has accomplished something we haven't seen around here in 26 years. Since the Seminoles were right smack-dab in the heart of the Dynasty run.

Now, is Florida State Football close to getting back to that point?

Well, no. Nobody is arguing that.

But what a good place to start when you're looking for positive signs. A physical football team that, even with some serious limitations at certain positions on the offense, has figured out a way to become a legitimately good rushing attack.

I think Corbin and Ward are potential NFL running backs. And you guys know what I think of Travis. But, still, this speaks volumes also about an offensive line that continues to evolve (and get healthy) and a coaching staff that has identified what it's best at and has catered the attack to its best players.

Florida State currently ranks 31st in the country in rushing offense, averaging a little over 207 yards per game. FSU also was 31st in the country a season ago, averaging right at 200 yards per game.

Three years ago, FSU was 126th in the nation, averaging 91.1 yards on the ground. And that was WITH Cam Akers.

Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham came to Florida State saying they wanted to be physical and run the football. That was Goal No. 1. And that they wanted to get their playmakers the ball in space.

And that's the next step, isn't it?

To get playmakers all over the field, not just in the backfield.

Because unlike that Florida State offense back in 1995, there is no real passing threat so far. It might be coming. Travis might turn into a guy who can beat teams consistently by doing both. But right now, the Seminoles are 113th in the nation in passing offense.

That has to improve if the offense is going to go from average to good. Or even great.

It's hard to be one-dimensional and be a great offense.

But hey, one dimension is better than no dimensions, right?

That's a start.

And this rushing attack could be just the foundation Norvell needs to get that record trending in the right direction.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

