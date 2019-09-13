At the same time, this weekend's ACC opener feels like it might end up being the game that decides the fate of head coach Willie Taggart. So in that regard, it could very well be a must-win.



Don't misunderstand me: If FSU goes up there and loses, I think he'll be allowed back on the plane. He's not getting fired Kiffin-style -- and certainly not this soon.

But here's why this is such a big game, in my opinion. Because after watching what we watched on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, I think we can all agree there's is a chance the Seminoles will get blown out by the No. 25 Cavaliers.

And if that happens, there's most certainly a chance -- probably a good one -- that the season flies completely off the rails. I just haven't seen enough from players on this roster to assume that they can shake off an embarrassing loss and then bounce back the following week and play inspired football.

Last year, they finished the season with four losses in five games. The average margin of defeat? 31 points. They weren't competitive. In any of them.

If that happens again, if Florida State goes on the road and gets torched in Game 3 for a second straight season, it's going to become harder and harder for the players to believe in the direction of this program. And if they don't believe -- and right now, they have no definitive proof things are getting better; just words -- then that's when seasons can completely fall apart.