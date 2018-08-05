Last year at this time, we thought Florida State was going to be one of the best teams in the country.

Which is to say that last year at this time, we were all pretty dumb.

But hey, sue us. We didn't know Deondre Francois would go down with a season-ending injury in the first game. We didn't know hurricanes and Hurricanes would wreck the schedule. We didn't know Boston College was a juggernaut!

So take this column for what it's worth. It's hard to write about a college football team in early August, because so much can change over the next four months. Heck, so much is going to change just over the next month as Willie Taggart prepares his first Florida State football team for what appears to be one of its most challenging schedules in years.

While the media won't be able to see every practice, we will be able to watch the first couple in their entirety -- as well as moments in most all the other ones. And from what we've seen so far, I believe Taggart will be as up front and honest as he can about who is playing well, who is catching his eye and who needs to improve.

So, with that in mind, here's what I'm most interested in seeing (and hearing about) over the next month.

1. Tamorrion Terry

I know we've written about him a lot already. Probably too much for someone who hasn't caught a single pass in college. But the redshirt freshman just oozes potential. He's 6-foot-4 and can really, really, really run.

Just watch him on this play from the spring game -- which, in my opinion, was more impressive than any of the other catches he made that afternoon (and he made some terrific ones). He's No. 15. And I'm not so much interested in him being worlds faster than the walk-on defensive backs, but he makes Khalan Laborn look like he's running in slow motion. And Laborn is a heck of an athlete in his own right.