Clark: Time for this FSU football team to prove what it wants to be

But here's why what Norvell said on Tuesday could actually end up being a great sign.

Because he's not one to lie. If his team practices poorly -- and the media get to watch on Tuesday and Wednesday, remember -- he'll say so. He doesn't tend to sugarcoat things.

And when his team practices well, like it did on Tuesday, he'll say that, too.

What we're all hoping is happening is that this team, currently with the longest win streak in the Big 3, is learning what it takes to play winning football. And that doesn't just happen on Saturdays. What you do Sunday through Friday is what matters the most on Saturday.

Teams that practice consistently play consistently. Teams that don't ... don't.

So having a good Tuesday, with the next game coming against heavy underdog UMass, is really important to Norvell.

"I thought today was a really good work day," Norvell said. "I was impressed with the guys' attitudes. From the minute we came in at 7:10 this morning, the guys had a good bounce in their step for meetings, at walk-throughs. I thought we got better today.

"It was competitive, it was spirited. There's still some things we've got to clean up. ... But you could see the intent, you could see the work. And that's something we've been challenging our guys with each week."

This week is a unique one.

Florida State's football players haven't had a stretch like this, when they've been allowed to feel good about themselves for three straight weeks, since 2016 or so.

Which means none of the players on the current roster have ever felt like this in college (other than a few of the transfers). A two-game win streak, a bye, rivals losing every weekend ... it's been a good run here for FSU in October.

And this Saturday should extend that run even further because one of the worst FBS teams in the country is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium for a paycheck game.