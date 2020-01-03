Five years ago, the Seminoles had just lost to Oregon in the College Football Playoff to snap a 29-game winning streak. They were about to break the all-time record for most players getting drafted in a three-year span.



The roster still included names like Dalvin Cook, Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James.

The upcoming signing class was again going to be ranked in the Top 5.

Even with the loss of Jameis Winston and 10 other draftees, it looked for all the world like Florida State was set up for a decade of dominance. Fisher's recruiting prowess, ability to evaluate and develop quarterbacks and recent history of flooding the NFL with talent was supposed to mean 11- and 12-win seasons would be the norm around these parts.

Dynasty Part II was on the way. I thought that. You did, too. We all did.

None of us, not a single person, saw this slide coming.

And that brings me to the point: Nothing is forever in college football.

Right now, as Clemson is preparing for yet another national championship game, it feels like we're going to be watching Dabo celebrating in that orange sweatshirt for the rest of our lives. There's just no end in sight.

Well, as we all know too well, sometimes the end races up on you at hyperspeed and you slam headfirst into a brick wall.