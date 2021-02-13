If the Florida State men's basketball team had played Wake Forest three days after that loss to Georgia Tech back in late January, I firmly believe the Seminoles would have won comfortably.

But that's not how this year works.

The No. 17 Seminoles didn't get to play the Demon Deacons -- or anyone else for that matter -- three days after that loss to the Yellow Jackets. Instead, because of COVID-19, they were shut down for more than a week and got to practice just three times in 13 days before taking on Wake Forest.

And it showed. Well, on one end anyway.

The Seminoles played quite well on offense in Saturday's 92-85 overtime victory. It was the defensive side of the court that was a problem. And frankly, that's to be expected when you go two weeks without playing a game.

We all remember the five-game win streak the Seminoles went on after their last COVID-related break. But even in that first game back, they gave up 73 points and 11 3-pointers to N.C. State. That was overshadowed by the fact that the Seminoles put up a staggering 105 points on 71 percent shooting.

It was a similar defensive effort to the one they delivered on Saturday against Wake. It's just that the offense wasn't the second coming of the 2017 Golden State Warriors this time, so the game was much, much closer.

