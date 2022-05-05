Clark: Walk-off HR a memorable end to incredible night for FSU Softball

Of course, she was all smiles and hugs after Jahni Kerr blasted a walk-off homer to right-center field to give No. 3 Florida State a 2-1 win over No. 11 Florida -- capping off the first series sweep for the Seminoles since 2006 (way back when Alameda was at UNLV and Kerr was 4 years old).

And I couldn't help but wonder if Alameda allows herself to enjoy the atmosphere and environment she has helped create in Tallahassee.

In total, there were more than 2,000 fans watching the FSU softball team take on the Florida Gators on Wednesday night.

Standing there behind the Florida State dugout, I looked at a crowd of over 1,700 at JoAnne Graf Field on Wednesday night. I saw the parking deck across the street completely full. Same with the left-field berm behind the fence.

Somewhere around the third inning, I found myself thinking, "I really hope Lonni Alameda understands and appreciates what she has done for this community."

But even before that, Alameda acknowledged, she could appreciate what she saw on Wednesday night when the fifth-largest crowd in FSU history watched her team cap off a perfect 30-0 record in non-conference games in 2022.

"It's bananas," Alameda said after the win on Wednesday night. "Completely in awe still at times. People are lined up down the street. We were practicing this morning and the (chairs) were already set out there for someone to save their spots at 9 this morning. The banners in the deck. It's a completely family feel.

"I'm in awe still. And I love it. I love that people love this game. People were here until the very end."

Then she brought up star third baseman Sydney Sherrill, who has been at FSU so long now she could be an assistant coach. Sherrill, who laced a double to record her 200th career RBI on Wednesday, is the last remaining holdover from the 2018 national championship team.

She is a rock in the lineup and has to be one of the best third basemen in the country -- she is truly remarkable with the glove.

But she was here before all this. Before the Jessica Warren dive. Before the national title. Before Tallahassee become a softball-obsessed town.

"Syd could talk about it," Alameda said with a laugh. "She was here when we were asking people when they were parking [in the garage] to go to a baseball game like, 'Hey, you can walk through here and catch an inning or two before you get there.'"

Clearly, Florida State Softball isn't having to plead with fans to come watch now.

That's because, as we all know, fans love winners.

And sweet heavens does this team win. A lot.

Florida State is now 46-5 on the season. And what's cool about this particular team is it's not out there run-ruling every opponent. These are close games. Lots and lots of close games.

For instance, FSU just beat three Top 11 teams in a row -- Oklahoma State was No. 7 when the Seminoles beat them two straight last weekend -- and all three of those games were won by the score of 2-1.

The Seminoles just somehow, some way, possess the ability to win close, intense, down-to-the-last pitch types of games.

One evening it's backup Chloe Culp hitting the go-ahead homer in the last at-bat against Oklahoma State. The next game it's Kerr, who has had her struggles this year but came through at the absolute perfect time with her fifth home run of the season.

It was the first walk-off homer of her life. And it just happened to come against the Gators.

"It was definitely very exciting," Kerr said. "Electric. I didn't want to use that word, but yeah, it was electric. And just looking back in the dugout rounding the bases and looking at the coach at third, it's a great feeling."

I know when the parings are announced later this month for the NCAA Tournament, defending champion Oklahoma will be the favorite. The No. 1 Sooners are an absolute juggernaut, and they've one lost measly game all season.

But as you continue to watch this Florida State team play, you realize that nothing is out of reach. The Seminoles pitch well. They're outstanding on defense. And they run the bases exceptionally well.

It's a group that is excellent in so many aspects of the game that it definitely has a chance at the big prize -- which it came within one victory of claiming again last season.

No matter what happens in the postseason, though, I couldn't get over what a night that must've been for Alameda.

Standing there in the dugout, looking at that crowd, glancing up at the sign in the parking deck that said "Lonni 4 Prez," feeling that "electric" atmosphere all night. Seeing how far this program has come under her watch. How far this town has come in supporting her team and her sport.

When you've already won a national championship, it's foolish to think a regular-season game could be the culmination of what you've built.

But it sure had to feel like validation.

And even a little sweeter coming after another win over FSU's arch rival.

"Incredible," Alameda said about sweeping the Gators. "To be undefeated out of conference is incredible. There's something special in this team, and I honestly can't put my finger on it right now. Every time people ask, I'm like, 'I don't know what we are.' And that's really cool.

"We've won games with baserunning, we've done it defensive, we've done it pitching, we do it late. We stay in it. We stay in the fight. So there's just some really special things going on with this team right now."

