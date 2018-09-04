I honestly don't know where to begin.

It was as inept a performance by a Florida State offense in Doak Campbell Stadium since when? The 12-3 loss to Wake Forest in 2008? The 30-0 debacle against the Demon Deacons in 2006?

This was supposed to be fun! Fast-paced! Lethal!

The only thing lethal about Monday night's 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech was the amount of alcohol FSU fans might have tried to ingest to forget it (I hope all you folks were safe and responsible!).

It wasn't just that the Seminoles lost. We all figured they weren't going undefeated in Willie Taggart's first season. It was what it looked like. How it felt to watch a Florida State offense take the field and have no hope that it was going to do anything productive.

That's not a great start to an era.

Especially since that's kind of how the last one ended. And we all thought this was going to be different.

Instead, we watched a Florida State team fail to score a touchdown at home for the first time in a decade. Yikes.

The only way Taggart's tenure could have started worse is if Jimbo Fisher had parachuted down from his private plane, landed at midfield, in cowboy boots, and then grabbed a microphone and yelled, "Y'all miss me yet?"

Here's the truth of the matter, though. It is just one game. That's certainly not anywhere close to a sample-size worth freaking out over.

That aforementioned 12-3 loss to Wake Forest in 2008? That was a Jimbo Fisher offense. A second-year Jimbo Fisher offense, in fact.

The 2010 loss to Oklahoma, where it looked like Florida State hadn't practiced defense at all in the preseason? Yeah, that was Fisher's first real game as a head coach. I'm sure you wondered as you watched that debacle whether he was the right guy for the job.

Three years later you weren't wondering anymore.

So I would caution you in making knee-jerk decisions about Taggart after 60 minutes of football. Against a Bud Foster defense. With that offensive line. Because Fisher and Rick Trickett didn't do this staff any favors with that unit. That is quite obvious. There is a massive rebuild that has to take place up front, through no fault of Willie Taggart.

Still, though, I understand the concern.

Because what we saw on Monday night was concerning. Not career-defining. Not enough to make a judgement about this hire, of course.

But concerning.

Where were the in-game adjustments? If you know your offensive line can't block it up like you want, do you still keep calling the same zone-read play on every first down in the third quarter? Continuing to lose yardage like you are trying to march back into your own end zone?

You still continue to throw screens to your tight end, albeit a really talented one, and ask D.J. Matthews -- one of the smallest guys on the team -- to try to block it up?

Here's another question. On third-and goal from the 10, down by 14 points in the fourth quarter, why not throw the ball into the end zone? Why get into an obvious running formation, with your tailback at quarterback, and then proceed to run the ball straight at the front-seven you've proven you can't block?