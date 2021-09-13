Clark: What to make of Fuller's explanation for final play in JSU loss

"We didn't want to be in that position as it was," Fuller said, "but that's how the game came down to it."

I'll translate based on what I think he was feeling: It was ridiculous the FSU offense managed three whole points -- on a 53-yard field goal -- in the second half against a defense that gave up 31 points the week before to UAB.

Of course, I'm taking some liberties there. But let's never forget how much blame the offense deserves for that debacle on Saturday night, too. Because I KNOW we'll never forget what the defense did on that final play.

Anyway, back to that.

"It's a dead clock," Fuller said. "We got four-down [linemen] on the field. We're rushing the passer really well. We kept four-down rush, we knew we tried to get the ball out [quickly], we tried to get the corners back as far as we could. We got them back 10 [yards], wanted to get them back more. Had a post on the overlap, and it became more of a one-on-one play that I wanted it.

"I wanted it more of a two-on-one play, but it happened. We've got to make a tackle at the end to try to win the game there and didn't."

Head coach Mike Norvell talked late Saturday night about how, with one timeout left, he thought Jacksonville State might try to take a shot in the middle of the field to set up a game-tying field goal attempt.

For the Gamecocks to have any shot at all of making that kick -- with a freshman who has never kicked a college field goal -- they would have had to go about 25 yards or so in five seconds. And even then, it's a 51-yard attempt.

That doesn't seem very likely with six seconds left on the clock. But still, it was something Fuller was thinking about before the final play.