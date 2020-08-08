For now at least, it's a legitimate four-way battle for the starting quarterback spot on the Florida State football team.

You might have your opinion about who has the best opportunity to win the job. You might think one has a great chance while another has none. But the reality is this: After two practices in August, it's obvious they're all still in the running.

We talked to all four quarterbacks on Saturday. And here's the depth chart of those conversations: We talked to James Blackman first, Jordan Travis second, Tate Rodemaker third and Chubba Purdy last. Make of that what you will.

Here are a few of the takeaways from those interviews:

First and foremost, James Blackman really is trying to help the younger guys.

You hear that a lot in quarterback competitions. How the older guy is taking the new one under his wing and showing him the ropes, and any other cliches you want to throw out there. But in reality, you kinda wonder if he's going home and stabbing a QB voodoo doll in the stomach every night.

Not Blackman.

Not according to Purdy anyway.

"Every time I ask a question to James and Jordan, they stop and help me. Especially James. He's awesome," Purdy said. "He's obviously been here quite a while, and he helps me a ton. I really respect that and appreciate him doing that for me."

