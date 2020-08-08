Clark: What we learned from speaking with FSU's four dueling quarterbacks
For now at least, it's a legitimate four-way battle for the starting quarterback spot on the Florida State football team.
You might have your opinion about who has the best opportunity to win the job. You might think one has a great chance while another has none. But the reality is this: After two practices in August, it's obvious they're all still in the running.
We talked to all four quarterbacks on Saturday. And here's the depth chart of those conversations: We talked to James Blackman first, Jordan Travis second, Tate Rodemaker third and Chubba Purdy last. Make of that what you will.
Here are a few of the takeaways from those interviews:
First and foremost, James Blackman really is trying to help the younger guys.
You hear that a lot in quarterback competitions. How the older guy is taking the new one under his wing and showing him the ropes, and any other cliches you want to throw out there. But in reality, you kinda wonder if he's going home and stabbing a QB voodoo doll in the stomach every night.
Not Blackman.
Not according to Purdy anyway.
"Every time I ask a question to James and Jordan, they stop and help me. Especially James. He's awesome," Purdy said. "He's obviously been here quite a while, and he helps me a ton. I really respect that and appreciate him doing that for me."
It's hard not to root for James Blackman. I know a lot of you want to see someone else throwing passes this fall for Florida State (I just want to see ANY-one throwing passes this fall), but the kid has gone out of his way to help the two younger players who are trying to beat him out for the starting spot.
"Those guys are doing a tremendous job," Blackman said. "They're so eager to learn. They're always asking questions."
The redshirt junior said they remind him of himself in the summer of 2017.
"You can tell they're all passionate about the game," Blackman said. "They're learning the game and it is going to pay off in the end. ... Honestly, I just love seeing those guys perform and those guys progress."
Some other things that stuck out during our interviews:
Jordan Travis really wants to prove to the FSU fan base, his teammates and the rest of the world that he can actually throw the football. Last year, when he was finally allowed to step foot on the field, he was almost exclusively a running threat. And he did that very well.
But he's more than that, he says. And he's ready to prove it.
"I'm definitely looking forward to showing off my arm," Travis said with a smile. "That bugs me a lot being known as a runner, because I've always been known as a passer. So, I'm working to get better every single day, honestly. I'm just trying to get better. That's it."
He said he worked out a lot with his older brother, Devon, a former FSU baseball player who is trying to get back to the major leagues after multiple knee injuries. He said Devon was a great motivator during the quarantine, making him go into the garage with him back home to work out and improve.
