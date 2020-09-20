Why would you silly folks think you could go an entire Saturday without shaking your heads about Florida State football? Even during a bye.

So, yeah, we learned that Mike Norvell will not be coaching in the Florida State-Miami game on Saturday. He'll have to wait a year to make his debut in this rivalry.

I'm assuming that makes him sad, and maybe even mad.

I'm also assuming you don't think the Seminoles would have much of a chance in that game even if Norvell, Jimbo, Bowden and Peterson and Lombardi were all going to be on the sidelines on Saturday night.

I might be right there with you, but I also need to point out a few things before we crown the Hurricanes as victors.

Yes, they looked good on offense. But I don't know if I'm any more sold on them now than I was before they played Louisville. And that's because Louisville's defense was abhorrent. Just breathtakingly bad.

I don't think I've ever seen a college football team give up three more wide-open touchdowns than the Carinals (intentional misspelling there ... get it?) did on Saturday night.

A simple zone-read play on UM's first snap of the second half resulted in a 75-yard touchdown run. Cam'Ron Harris literally just took the football and ran to the right. And nobody was there.

Then on Miami's next play from scrimmage, Jaylon Knighton came out of the backfield and nobody from the Cardinals' defense went with him. Inexplicably, the Louisville linebackers just let him run right past them. Knighton caught a pass with not a single defender on the screen for yet another 75-yard TD.