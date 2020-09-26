Clark: Where does FSU football go from here after another embarrassment?
Mike Norvell was lucky.
He didn't have to watch that travesty in person.
The Florida State head coach, who had to stay in Tallahassee after testing positive for COVID-19 last weekend, presumably watched Saturday night's embarrassing 52-10 loss to Miami like the rest of us: Depressed and on his couch.
I don't know if he drank. I'm quite certain many of you did. Either way, what we all saw on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium was sobering.
This is a bad, bad football team.
Like maybe the worst Florida State team since the mid 1970s.
We knew Norvell and his staff had their hands full when they took over this situation. I don't know that any of us, myself most certainly included, realized just how messy this thing really was. Well, we do now!
"This is something that completely falls on me," Norvell said during his postgame Zoom press conference from his house. "I've got to do a better job of putting our guys in better position."
Because the fetal position this team had found itself in when playing good competition during the past three years just ain't cutting it.
In all seriousness, Norvell was clearly distraught after the game. Not just because his team got blasted by six touchdowns, but because he couldn't be there with them. He said it was "sickening" and that he felt terrible for everyone involved, including the fan base.
Because even though many of them probably weren't expecting a W on Saturday night, not many were expecting a horror show like the one they saw (until they changed the channel or went to bed).
Miami might end up being a very good team in 2020. That offense is certainly legit.
