I know the championship didn't come for a few more months, but I've always felt like the high point of the Jimbo Fisher Era at Florida State was that night in Death Valley.

It was 2013. His team was undefeated, highly ranked and coming off a 63-0 thumping of Maryland. But it was still largely unproven. And it was on the road, in the most hostile of environments, with a redshirt freshman quarterback, in a place where the program hadn't won in over a decade.

I don't need to remind you how the game went. None of us will ever forget that night.

But I do want to remind you of how you felt afterward. Because I'm quite sure I felt the same way.

I distinctly recall thinking something along the lines of: "Oh, man. Clemson thought this was their year. And they just got obliterated on their home field. They lose Boyd. And Watkins. And they have that goofball as a head coach? Florida State might not ever lose to this team again. The ACC is going to be dominated by Jimbo like the old Bowden days. You had your shot, Clemson. And sweet Mother Mary did you blow it!

"Now watch what a real head coach can do with elite talent in this conference."

Well, with the benefit of hindsight, just about everything in that thought was 100 percent wrong.

Dabo Swinney isn't a goofball. He's turned out to be an exceptional head football coach. He has built Clemson into the second best program in the country. The Tigers lost Boyd and replaced him with someone better. They lost Watkins and replaced him with other elite dudes. Everywhere.

The Tigers are the ones who have dominated the conference over the last half decade -- winning three straight ACC championships and a national championship. They're the ones who are currently No. 2 in the country with a supremely talented freshman quarterback and an NFL defensive line.

Meanwhile, Florida State has become ... well, you know what Florida State has become.

Who could've thought any of this was possible back on that memorable night in Death Valley five years ago?



On that note, because I feel bad for bringing up how different things are between the two rivals now, I included this highlight video of the 2013 game. Enjoy! And rewind the O'Leary play a few more times if it makes you feel better. I don't blame you.