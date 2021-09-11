Clark: Why one all-time effort play might be a great sign for FSU Football

We all remember the third-and-17 screen pass from Sunday night. It will forever be burned into our memories. You have a front-four getting pressure, you have the Notre Dame offense backed up in a huge hole, you really don't need to risk an all-out blitz in that spot. Because the Fighting Irish offense might just do what the Fighting Irish offense did — call a simple screen pass to their really good running back. Kyren Williams caught the ball at the 20, there were three big Notre Dame linemen in front of him and barely any FSU defenders in sight. Because more than half of them were in the backfield. When we talked to defensive coordinator Adam Fuller earlier this week, he admitted the blitz was a bad call. And he admitted Notre Dame made a great call against it. He wanted to be aggressive, but in that instance, it backfired in a big way. To the tune of about 50 yards. Fair enough. It's over. We've all had time to heal. We can move on. And this column isn't about the play-call itself anyway. This column is about something that happened on that play. And why I think — think! — it could be a great sign about where the FSU program is heading under head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Kalen DeLoach led the Seminoles in tackles on Sunday night and had a great hustle play to prevent a touchdown. (Gene Williams)

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach was one of the FSU defenders who blitzed on that play. So when Williams caught the pass, DeLoach was in the Notre Dame backfield, with his back to the play. Nowhere near the star running back. It would have been understandable — or at least a bit more in line from what we've seen around this program lately — for DeLoach to jog downfield, almost as a spectator, hoping one of the FSU defensive backs would do enough to bring Williams down. After all, it wasn't HIS fault Williams had broken free. He was blitzing the quarterback on the other side of the field when the ball was caught. It wasn't his job to make that tackle. He had already done what he was supposed to do on that play. The Seminoles had just gotten caught in a bad call. Oh well. There were a lot of things that felt different about Sunday night. This play, for me, was right near the top. DeLoach, who had already played a majority of the reps at linebacker, didn't sulk. Didn't jog. Didn't throw up his hands. He sprinted — and I mean sprinted — downfield chasing after Williams. The Florida State defensive backs didn't bring Williams down, but they did manage to make him cut back to his left. And when he did that, DeLoach was there, having raced 60 yards downfield to make the tackle. It was an all-time great effort play. One of a few similar efforts that Fuller made sure to point out in film review. "I showed that play (on Tuesday)," Fuller said. "We showed a missed tackle, get up and chase it down (by Akeem Dent). We showed 10 guys on a ball carrier. ... How do you fix problems? With great effort, great determination and great finish. And listen, nobody was excited after that play. Especially me. "But that play by Kalen is a defining play." It reminded me of the play Lamarcus Joyner made during the 2013 season against Idaho. The context of that game was that the Seminoles were the best team in the country and the Vandals were, literally, the worst. FSU would go on to score 81 points in that game. And could've scored 120 if it wanted. It was an all-time mismatch. And yet in the first half, knowing his team could name its score, Joyner made one of the most incredible effort plays a Florida State defender has ever made.