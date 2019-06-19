OMAHA, Neb. -- There are really only two possible outcomes that matter tonight at TD Ameritrade: Either the Florida State Seminoles find some offense somewhere, touch home plate a few times and keep their season alive, or the winningest coach in the history of college athletics says goodbye.

That's it. That's all anyone is going to remember about FSU's elimination game with Texas Tech (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Either this magical ride continues for at least one more game, or Mike Martin will doff his cap for the final time. He might wave to his wife, Carol. He might hug his son, Mike Martin Jr. He might get the biggest and longest standing ovation he's ever received.

Or you know what? He might just win the darn game. And live to coach another day.

That's what's on the line tonight for "11" and his Florida State Seminoles.

Truth of the matter is: They weren't supposed to be here. Nobody expected any of this when the postseason started. And some didn't expect them to be in the postseason at all.

Florida State wasn't supposed to win at Georgia in the regionals or at LSU in the super regionals. And they weren't supposed to beat big, bad Arkansas in Game 1 of the College World Series either.

Then came Monday night.

Unlike the previous five games they had played, the Seminoles were actually expected to have the upper hand in this one. They were riding this magical wave. They were playing a team from the Big 10 (albeit a really good team as it turns out). And they had their ace pitcher on the mound in CJ Van Eyk.

So Monday night felt like an inevitability. The Seminoles were going to handle Michigan and get three days off before playing in the bracket finals. And Mike Martin would be that much closer to claiming his first national championship.

What a storyline this was going to be!

This surprising group of overachievers was going to be the one to finally reach the mountaintop. In Martin's last season no less.

Well, the Wolverines kind of went and spoiled everything, didn't they? And now Florida State is one loss away from the season ending.

But hey, maybe this is the perfect spot for these Seminoles anyway. This team isn't good enough to be expected to win in Omaha. Now they're right back in the position they've thrived in for three weeks. Playing a team that's they're not expected to beat -- Texas Tech was a national seed for a reason -- and doing so with an offense that has treated home plate like it's made of liquid, hot magma and is afraid to touch it.

Plus, even if the Seminoles do somehow beat the mighty Red Raiders tonight, they still have to beat Michigan twice in a row this weekend to advance to the championship round -- where they would likely play either a terrific Mississippi State team or an incredible Vanderbilt squad.

So nobody -- outside of maybe the players on the team and their immediate relatives -- is expecting this Florida State team to actually make a magical championship run. Not anymore.

That 2-0 shutout loss on Monday night took the air completely out of the sails. And it also reminded us why Florida State was one of the "Last Four In" to the NCAA Tournament in the first place.

It's a team with warts.

It's also a team that hasn't faced elimination yet this postseason. This will be the first win-or-go-home game the Seminoles have played. And they're doing so with the added pressure of a legend's retirement hanging in the balance. So that's a fair amount of extra weight added to the festivities.

Then again, this team has been playing in pressure-packed games like this all season. Especially after it went into a 7-13 tailspin in the middle of the year and looked to be in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Martin's career.

The Seminoles had to scratch and claw just to get into the dance. They had to fight like mad just to make sure 11's final season wasn't his worst.

And they've already wildly exceeded expectations. So why get tight now?

"Anything is possible, and Wednesday we're going to show that," junior captain Drew Mendoza said after Monday's loss. "I think this team is more battle-tested than any team here. And I think we've played with our backs against the wall when a lot of these other teams haven't. So hopefully we can bring that mentality Wednesday."

And keep a legend's career going for at least another game.

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

