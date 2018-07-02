It's been almost five years now since Florida State fans first started defending Jameis Winston.

Initially, of course, it was the sexual assault allegation. That was, by far, the most serious of the accusations levied against the former Heisman Trophy winner. But, as FSU fans were right to point out at the time, it was an allegation that never resulted in criminal charges.

Then there were the crab legs. That was barely a legal matter, but it did result in Winston being suspended from the Florida State baseball team for a small stretch.

Then there was the episode at the student union, where he shouted an obscene Internet meme. He was suspended for the first half of that week's Clemson game -- and then for reasons that were never made completely clear -- it was upped to a full-game suspension less than 24 hours before kickoff.

There also was the piddly stuff that came up about BB guns and stealing soda in ketchup cups from a Burger King near campus..

And through it all, Florida State fans always had his back.

"Yes, he's immature," they'd say. "Yes, he's made mistakes. But it doesn't mean he's a criminal."

And even this latest Winston headline isn't a criminal case. He hasn't been arrested. He's not going to jail. I assume he might get sued (again), but that's just an assumption.

Either way, he is suspended again. This time by the NFL for three games. And it sure seems like -- judging from our Warchant message boards and other folks I've talked to -- that a growing number of Florida State fans are through defending the guy.

Because, quite frankly, they don't know if he's worth defending.

And here's the part of a column like this that gets tricky. Because the gray area is everywhere.

It should be noted that Winston didn't admit to anything. He did apologize to the Uber driver he allegedly grouped. And he accepted a three-game suspension from the league -- do with that info what you will -- but none of us know for sure what happened in that car that night.

The NFL apparently felt lied to, and one of the people at the bar that night with Winston completely contradicted the Tampa Bay quarterback's story -- along with former FSU teammate Ronald Darby's story. Now, it just so happens that same person is now serving a 15-year sentence for rape, but that doesn't mean he's lying about this. Just like it doesn't mean Darby and fellow teammate Chris Casher lied about what they saw that night in 2012.

The fact remains, though, that in the span of four years Jameis Winston has now been suspended by the Florida State baseball team, the Florida State football team and the NFL.

Yes, the most recent incident happened in 2016. Maybe -- hopefully -- he's learned something, anything from it. But it also came three years after his name was splashed on headlines all over the world for a sexual assault allegation -- so some FSU fans are right to wonder if he'll ever learn.