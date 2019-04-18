Patience definitely paid off for Florida State's athletics department when it came to bringing in new offensive line coach Randy Clements.

The Seminoles will only have to pay $50,000 to satisfy the remainder of Clements' contract, according to a document obtained Thursday through a public records request by Warchant and other media outlets. That apparently was a savings of up to $400,000.

Clements, who signed a three-year contract extension with Houston in early December, was expected to face a buyout of nearly $450,000 if he left for another school, according to published reports. And FSU wanted to bring him in with new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles because the pair had worked together for years at Houston and Baylor.

* SEE RELATED STORY: After reviewing film, Taggart 'excited' about new-look OL

Once it became clear that Clements was going to be replaced as part of an overhaul of the Cougars' coaching staff, however, Florida State apparently stalled on his hiring to save money on the buyout. Houston eventually had to come to an agreement with the Seminoles and Clements so that new head coach Dana Holgorsen could finalize his coaching staff.

FSU fired former offensive line coach Greg Frey on Feb. 15 and announced the hiring of Clements six days later.

Florida State also released Clements' contract details on Thursday. He has signed a two-year deal that will end following the 2020-21 season. He will make $455,000 this year and $450,000 the following year, because the second year technically will be for 11 months.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

-------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council