'He's really invested' ... FSU OL coach Clements brings unique approach
His resume probably speaks for itself, but for the first time since he took over as Florida State's offensive line coach six months ago, Randy Clements got to speak directly with the local media on Sunday.
The first-year Seminoles assistant talked for almost 25 minutes during the team's annual Media Day about his journey to Tallahassee, his relationship with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and what he is trying to accomplish with his position group as he prepares for his first game as a Seminole.
He also admitted at the beginning of the interview that he wasn't 100 percent comfortable with the setting.
"I feel like the chicken that's fixin' to drop in the gator tank," Clements said as he stared down the cameras and recorders.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
Then, Florida State's third offensive line coach in three years began talking about what he's seen from his players and what he's trying to accomplish in Year 1.
First and foremost, he wants to build up the spirit of a group that was constantly beaten up the last few seasons -- on the field and off. His coaching style is almost all about encouraging and positive reinforcement.
"It's all about treating people how you want to be treated," Clements said. "I don't believe you've got to talk ugly to play tough. I really don't. You can build a guy up, and I think he'll do more for you than if you constantly beat him down. Honestly, that's the way Kendal's dad, Art ... that was the first thing he taught me about coaching high school kids.
"So that's something I've carried with me throughout my career."
Clements' career has now spanned more than 30 years. He's worked at places like Stephen F. Austin, Stephensville High School, Baylor, Houston, Southeastern College and Houston again.
He said he's only lived outside of Texas for one year of his life -- in 2017, when he helped coach Southeastern (located in Lakeland, Fla.) into becoming the highest-scoring offense in NAIA.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news