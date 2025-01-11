Clemson drills 3s, dominates defenseless FSU

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

Florida State's struggles defending 3-pointers has been a sore spot for much of the season. Clemson exploited it on Saturday. Chase Hunter scored 25 points and Clemson made 13 of 28 3-pointers, controlling the game throughout and taking down FSU 77-57 on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers came into the game making 37 percent of their 3-pointers. "They had an exceptionally hot hand tonight. We didn’t do well enough to contest those shots," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "… They were able to create some 3-point shots off the dribble. They outplayed us from an execution standpoint." Malique Ewin scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds, giving the Seminoles (11-5, 2-3 ACC) their most consistent scoring option. Ewin scored in double figures for a 13th straight game, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor. Jerry Deng had seven of his 11 points in the second half. But the Seminoles trailed by double figures for most of the second half and couldn't cut the deficit. FSU missed another chance to pick up a resume-defining win, instead dropping a fifth loss — all of them to top-90 teams in KenPom's rankings.

FSU's perimeter defense again an issue

Good 3-point shooting teams are finding success against the Seminoles. Clemson made them consistently from the start, flirting with a 50 percent shooting day. The Tigers made 10 of their first 20 from deep and just never gave the Seminoles a chance to get back in the game. FSU is 2-3 in ACC play and has not defended the 3-pointer well beyond the midweek win at Miami. In FSU's prior four ACC games: -- NC State was 8 of 23 from beyond the arc -- Louisville was 15 of 25 from beyond the arc -- Syracuse was 10 of 25 from beyond the arc -- Miami was 5 of 21 from beyond the arc -- Clemson was 13 of 28 from beyond the arc ACC opponents are now 51 of 122, making 41.8 percent of 3-pointers, against FSU. The Seminoles must improve in closing out 3-point shooters the rest of the way. Pittsburgh has made 36.2 percent of its 3-pointers.

Stat nuggets

Jamir Watkins has struggled in his last few games. He shot 3 of 12 from the floor — and settled for 3s, making just 2 of 8 — with 11 points on Saturday. The Clemson crowd heckled and booed him every time he touched the ball, and Watkins was essentially a non-factor. A game after FSU had 26 assists at Miami, the Seminoles had just 10 at Clemson. "We didn’t move the ball nearly as much as we need to in order for us to be successful," Hamilton said. "I would be surprised if we made 160 passes tonight." FSU's goal is 220-225. Davis had seven points and five assists. Taylor Bol Bowen had four points and two rebounds. FSU shot just 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

No signature wins

FSU doesn't have a bad loss. But the Seminoles don't have a significant win either. While there's no shame in losing to the likes of Florida, LSU, Clemson, Louisville or NC State, it's the combined defeats to those that add up. FSU doesn't have a quality win. There are opportunities, including next Wednesday at home against Pittsburgh (No. 27 going into the day on KenPom). The February slate is daunting, but those are chances to build a resume against No. 79 Notre Dame, No. 83 Wake Forest, No. 36 Clemson, No. 35 Louisville and No. 29 UNC.

