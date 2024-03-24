If Florida State can’t fix its bullpen issues, it won’t matter how many home runs the Seminoles hit.

James Tibbs III hit a pair of home runs, while Cam Smith, Alex Lodise and Marco Dinges hit home runs but FSU’s nine-run lead in the top of the sixth quickly vanished – again – as Clemson finished off the sweep of the Seminoles 14-12 on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second straight day that FSU (19-3, 3-3 ACC) squandered a lead. In Saturday’s second game, FSU led 8-1 going into the ninth before Hudson Rowan, John Abraham, Carson Dorsey and Joe Charles allowed eight earned runs en route to Clemson’s 9-8 victory in game 2 of the doubleheader.

On Sunday, it happened a bit earlier in the game but FSU had build an 11-2 lead in the sixth inning before the bullpen again let a massive lead slip away. Conner Whittaker was mostly on cruise control through five innings, allowing a two-run homer in the fourth.

But Clemson (22-2, 5-1 ACC) chased Whittaker in the sixth as he opened the frame by giving up four straight singles. Brennen Oxford came in with FSU holding an 11-3 lead, but the wheels came off.

Whittaker was tagged with six earned runs, but a considerable amount of damage was again attributable to the bullpen. Oxford, Noah Short, Carson Dorsey and Joe Charles gave up eight earned runs the rest of the way on five hits as well as seven walks.

Dorsey (2-2) took the loss.

FSU built a lead with four home runs. Tibbs had a three-run homer in the second, and he added a solo home run in the fifth. Lodise and Smith had two-run home runs in a five-run sixth, with Marco Dinges adding an RBI double.

Tibbs’ home run was his 10th in 22 games, while Smith is up to eight home runs. The Seminoles have 44 home runs in 22 games.