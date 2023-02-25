Florida State men's basketball looked destined for another blowout loss at Miami. The Seminoles were listless defensively, ineffective offensively and appeared disinterested in trying to keep competitive against the rival Hurricanes, trailing by 25 points early in the second half. That made what came next pretty shocking. The Seminoles stunningly came all the way back, starting the second half on a 40-16 run to take their first lead of the game with 5:56 left. After a back-and-forth battle over the final few minutes, it looked like that comeback was going to come up just short when Miami's Jordan Miller hit a three-pointer to give the Hurricanes an 84-82 lead with six seconds left. Matthew Cleveland had another result in mind. Taking the ball from Jalen Warley just past midcourt, Cleveland swished a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 in ACC) a highly improbable 85-84 road win at No. 13 Miami (23-6, 14-5 in ACC). "We work on last-second shots all the time. It didn't make sense for us to call a timeout because we knew that it would give them a chance to set their defense..." FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the win. "Matthew has a focus. I thought his body language, his energy, our kids fed off it. He had a different look in his eye. We missed him the last few days."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgU0hPVCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veVRGMVV5UElT RiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lURjFVeVBJU0Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9oeVlJQVFpVVdoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaHlZSUFRaVVX aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGbG9yaWRhIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQEZTVUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0ZTVUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI5NjIxMTA4MDAwNTU5MTA0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 25-point comeback is the largest in an ACC game in conference history and the largest D-I comeback this season. The win snapped Miami's seven-game winning streak and was UM's first home loss this season. It was FSU's fifth straight win at the Watsco Center and it also could cost the Hurricanes the regular-season ACC title. They entered the day in control of their own destiny, but this loss takes that out of their hands. For Cleveland, it was his second heroic buzzer beater to win an ACC road game in as many seasons with the Seminoles. As a freshman last year, Cleveland hit another long three to give FSU a 64-63 win at Virginia. The sophomore finished with 20 points, tied with Darin Green Jr. for the team lead. And it came in his first game back in action after Cleveland missed the previous two games due to back spasms.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gcmFkaW8gY2FsbCBvZiBNYXR0aGV3IENsZXZlbGFuZOKA mXMgYnV6emVyIGJlYXRlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamVmZmN1bGhhbmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGplZmZj dWxoYW5lPC9hPiBvZmYgRlNV4oCZcyBsaXZlIEZhY2Vib29rIGJyb2FkY2Fz dC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJBVDVKV2dxR2IiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8yQVQ1SldncUdiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEN1cnQgV2VpbGVy IChAQ3VydE1XZWlsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q3VydE1XZWlsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk2MzEwNzU0OTk1MzIyODg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==