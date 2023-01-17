Florida State had one of its best starts to a game this year, racing to a 24-point lead and picking up its first ACC road win of the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds, recording his eighth straight double-double — as FSU held off a late charge from Notre Dame to take an 84-71 win on Tuesday night. Cleveland is the first FSU player since Reggie Royals to earn eight consecutive double doubles during the 1970-71 season.

Jalen Warley scored a career-high 17 points as he was fouled frequently in the final minutes, making 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line on the night. Notre Dame fouled often in the final 1 minute, 24 seconds but FSU was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.

The Seminoles (6-13, 4-4 ACC) picked up their first road ACC win following losses at Virginia, Duke and Wake Forest. FSU has swept the season series with Notre Dame, including a 73-72 win in Tallahassee on Dec. 21.

Notre Dame (9-10, 1-7) used a late 15-1 run to cut the deficit down to 10, 67-57, with about four minutes to go. But the Fighting Irish could only close the gap to six, 73-67 on Dane Goodwin’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left. The Seminoles made their free throws and wrapped up the win.

Darin Green Jr. had 15 of his 20 points in the first half. He was red-hot early, helping the Seminoles take a 32-8 lead with 11:05 to half. Green finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Baba Miller returned after missing the home loss to Virginia with tonsilitis. The freshman forward had four points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

FSU had a significant rebounding edge, 42-29.