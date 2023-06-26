It was a one word response when asked how Florida State had leap-frogged Ohio State in the recruitment of 2024 WR Elijah Moore. That word was "family."

"Florida State has been with me all four years of my high school career," Moore said. "They were my second offer in 8th grade and they've stuck with me. I trust Coach (Mike) Norvell, I trust Coach (Ron) Dugans. It's like a family up there, I trust everybody."

The four-star receiver had mentioned multiple times entering his official visit this weekend that Ohio State was in the lead for his recruitment. Forecasts had him sticking to the Buckeyes but after spending time with other commits this weekend and observing the current FSU wide receivers, that quickly changed.

"They are definitely tight," Moore said on the receivers. "They stick together. I was with Josh (Burrell). He took care of me. Everybody has each other's back."

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel unofficially visited on April 4 with his mother and sister. This time he returned with his older brother and father for them to get a feel for the program as well.

"I brought my brother and my dad (this weekend)," Moore said. "My mom and my sister had already been up so it was mainly about them getting a feel and experiencing that feeling of family that they're talking about. FSU has definitely got it."

Moore is set to decide between Florida State and Ohio State on July 4 and he has teased that he might have already made his decision.

"I'm gonna make some business calls," Moore said. "I think my mind is pretty made up so I'm going to try to get everything set up and then the big event ... I've got a second home away from home."



