'Close to my heart' ... 5-star UGA DL commit Tyre West recaps FSU visit

The Florida State football staff pulled a surprise visitor to campus on Wednesday, hosting one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation in five-star defensive tackle Tyre West. A current Georgia verbal commit, West toured the FSU campus and was also able to attend Seminoles' Wednesday practice with the team. Following his visit, West said FSU is, "close to his heart. I'll put it at that." He added that he believes the FSU coaching staff, "will take care of me if I come here." "Got a chance to see more of the players," West said. "Got a chance to meet more of them, talk with them, build relationships with them. Build relationships with more coaches."

During his visit to practice, West was able to study Florida State's defensive line unit up close and personal. He said he especially liked talking with star defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who actually spent the past two seasons at Georgia. “They are going to be good. Very good,” West said. “Me and Jermaine, we clicked. I remember me and him at Georgia, stuff like that.” ALSO READ: More from Rivals.com on five-star DT Tyre West's recruitment West then delved deeper into his conversations with FSU’s standout pass-rusher. “It meant everything. It meant a lot,” West said “Learning from him, learning from his mistakes and learning from his success.” The Tifton, Ga., product had a prior relationship with FSU director of player relations Kenyatta Watson before Watson was hired in July. West said the two met way back when he was in the eighth grade. “It’s been crazy. All of a sudden, Coach Watson came here,” West said. “Me and Coach Watson are tight. He’s been wanting me to play for him for year and years. We’ve been made a bond.”