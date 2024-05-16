Florida State didn't have more hits in Thursday night's series opener vs. Georgia Tech.

Far from it, in fact, with the Yellow Jackets outhitting the Seminoles 13 to 8.

But the Seminoles certainly had the bigger hits in the first game of the series.

They had the only three home runs of the game. They also had the clutch hit of the night to slam the door shut in the bottom of the eighth.

This proved to be more than enough, paving the way for the 10th-ranked Seminoles (38-13, 16-11 in ACC) to secure a significant 8-3 win over the Yellow Jackets (30-20, 14-14) at Dick Howser Stadium to open the series.

"For us, the extra-base hit was the difference," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "You can put some bigger numbers on the board when you have that opportunity and we did today."

Alex Lodise opened the scoring with a leadoff solo home run in the third inning. Then FSU added two more solo home runs from Drew Faurot and Cam Smith in the sixth inning to extend their lead.

Then Max Williams came through with a two-run double into the right-field corner with two outs in the eighth, giving the Seminoles the insurance they badly needed.

While the Jackets had the hit advantage, they never managed to come through with that same level of important hit. Nine of GT's 13 hits were singles and the only three extra-base hits were doubles.

The Yellow Jackets were just 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position (.235) and stranded 12 runners on base, seven of which were over the final three innings.

"When you can escape giving up that many hits, you're not going to if there's a lot of extra-base hits mixed in..." Jarrett said. "(The pitchers) scattered a lot of hits but it wasn't damaging so he evaded it."

Jamie Arnold (9-3) was not nearly as dominant vs. the Yellow Jackets as he was last weekend at Pittsburgh when he allowed one run on three hits with 17 strikeouts. GT got quite a few hits off him, a season-high 11 allowed, in fact.

But while the Jackets created traffic against Arnold, he did an incredibly savvy job of limiting the damage. The Jackets stranded five runners over his first six innings and he escaped a pair of threats with groundball double plays in consecutive innings.

And when GT loaded the bases against Arnold in the seventh inning with FSU clinging to a 5-3 lead, Brennan Oxford came out of the bullpen and retired the first two batters he faced to escape the threat and preserve the lead.

Oxford remained in for the eighth and again escaped a jam, stranding two more runners with a popout into shallow right field. With a larger lead, Oxford again stranded two runners in a scoreless ninth, allowing no runs over 2.2 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.

It marks just the second time in the last five weeks that the Seminoles opened a weekend series by winning the first game.

Up Next

It was announced during Thursday night's game that the FSU-GT series will conclude with a doubleheader Friday due to an unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday.

The first game of the series will begin at 2 p.m. and the second will begin at approximately 6 p.m. or 45 minutes after the first game ends.

Jarrett said after Thursday's game that Carson Dorsey will start Game 1 of the doubleheader Friday. He didn't have an idea at this point who will start Game 2, something that will likely be dependent on who is used in the first game.

