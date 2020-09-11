On the other hand, Coburn shared more grim details about the financial toll COVID-19 is taking on the FSU athletics department.

"I think, mid-summer, we all had some doubts we would get to this day," Coburn said. "But I tell you that team and that coaching staff -- they are all very, very excited and ready to go. And it's going to be a pleasure to finally put this thing out there and get it going."

On the one hand, he was relieved and excited that the college football season has arrived and that the Seminoles will open their 2020 season Saturday against visiting Georgia Tech.

Even after implementing a slew of cost-cutting measures during the summer, Coburn said more will be needed in the future -- including potential furloughs across the department -- as the school deals with a double-whammy of reduced revenues and increased costs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Earlier in the summer, we implemented budget reductions in athletics across the board," Coburn said. "Tiered salary reductions, eliminated 25 positions, continued the freeze on non-essential vacant positions and expenditures. And we're continuing to be diligent about monitoring our expenditures and reducing them.

"We are also continuing to evaluate the implementation of furloughs throughout the department. But I will say there's no doubt in my mind that we are going to have to do that fairly soon."

While football games will bring in millions of dollars in revenue from television contracts, the home games will only generate a fraction of what was budgeted because of decreased attendance. Coburn said crowds will be capped at between 19,000 and 20,000 fans this fall, including students, as opposed to closer to 80,000.

Coburn estimated a loss of $11 million in revenue, as well as an additional $2 million in expenses in trying to keep players, coaches, staff and fans protected against the virus.

"We are dealing with some pretty substantial increased costs from COVID," Coburn said. "There is screening, there is cleaning. there is testing, there are facility modifications and additional staffing. These are being seen across the country, that are being reported every day, and they'll probably end up costing us in the neighborhood of at least $2 million. There's also the $11 million in lost revenue ..."

There also will be additional expenses to come, Coburn said, because the NCAA is allowing all fall student-athletes to maintain this year of eligibility whether they participate in games or not. That means FSU and other universities will likely feature much larger rosters next year, and therefore heftier expenses.

Coburn also gave updates on the testing protocols for football and other fall sports.

"Once the fall seasons begin, we will be testing most teams three times a week," he said. "The third test for football will be on Fridays of game weeks, and that will be done by an independent testing service, which will do tests for all the ACC schools. Cross country will be tested twice a week."

The Seminoles' athletics director also explained that all seats in Doak Campbell Stadium will be distanced at least six feet apart, "vertically, horizontally and diagonally," to limit any spread of the virus.

He said photos and television images might make it look as if the chairback seats are closer together, "but I assure you, they are distanced."

Despite the economic challenges across the country, Coburn said FSU donors have still been generous in supporting all of the school's fundraising campaigns. And he said a great many boosters and season ticket holders have donated the money they previously allocated this year to the program, even if they aren't going to attend games in person.

"I can't adequately express all of our appreciation to our donors and supporters," Coburn said. "They just keep answering the bell. Every time we call on them, they answer. So many of them have chosen to donate their tickets and their contributions for this football season, even if they're not planning to attend.

"The coaches and the staff of the athletic department and the boosters have continued to work very, very hard in the face of all the challenges COVID has posed to them. And I can't thank them enough."

