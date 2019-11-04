Willie Taggart coached just 21 games at FSU. His record was 9-12. And his team was just hammered, 27-10, at home by a Miami team that was 4-4 coming in.

Difficult but necessary in his mind, and in the minds of the other decision-makers for Florida State athletics.

"I had to fire a friend yesterday," the Florida State athletics director said during a press conference Monday afternoon. "That was very difficult."

David Coburn said it was an emotional conversation, one that was very difficult for all parties involved.

Coburn said he had multiple "explicit" conversations with Taggart during the season about the expectations at Florida State. And in the first half of the season, the athletics director said, he admitted he did think he was seeing improvement.

"There are a lot of ways to measure what was happening with the team," Coburn said. "I thought at the beginning of the season, we were making progress. Clemson was a disappointment. . And Miami was eerily similar to the Virginia Tech game."

*ALSO SEE: Answering the big questions following Taggart's firing

Meaning Taggart's team looked almost no different in Game 21 than it did in Game 1. That was the final straw for an administration that is now forced to pay an exorbitant buy out to the former FSU head coach.

Coburn estimated Taggart's buyout would be right around $18 million, and the university will have to pay more to some of the assistant coaches who aren't retained by the new coach.

But, he said, the cost of paying that money would be less than the loss of revenue that would continue if the football team keeps losing more than it wins. And he implied that the buyout total could be negotiated.

"When you do the numbers, it just made more sense to do this," Coburn said. "It was not an easy decision. … The questions were all asked about season-ticket sales, booster contributions. We looked at it pretty thoroughly.

"We looked at the pluses and minuses and really didn't see any upside to waiting. … Frankly, 6-6 isn't good enough."

* Coaching Search Nuggets: Why there is so much buzz around Bob Stoops

That might have been the most telling comment Coburn made during the press conference. Obviously, Florida State is 4-5 right now. If the Seminoles beat Boston College on Saturday and then Alabama State the following week, they'll reach that six-win mark and a potential bowl game.

But the decision-makers didn't think that would be enough progress to validate giving Taggart another year.

So Coburn and university President John Thrasher decided to make the change.

Coburn said Taggart handled the news "like a gentleman." He asked him if he wanted to meet with the team and Taggart said he did, but he wanted to get his thoughts together first. So that didn't happen Sunday.

But "that offer still stands," Coburn said.

At any rate, Taggart is no longer the coach at Florida State. Odell Haggins is the interim.

And Florida State, for the second time in 23 months, is on the market for a head football coach.

"I would like to have a coach in place by the time the season ends, if not before," Coburn said. "We're looking for somebody that can win a national championship. … We're going to win, we're going to get back to the standard of Florida State University football."

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council