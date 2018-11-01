Florida State interim athletics director David Coburn sat down with Warchant.com and the Tallahassee Democrat this week to discuss a number of issues during an hour-long interview.

While most of the focus was on the financial outlook and challenges facing FSU's athletics department (see related story), Coburn also addressed a number of other topics on the minds of Seminole fans.

For starters, he said he has complete confidence in first-year football coach Willie Taggart, despite the Seminoles' 4-4 record and dismal performance last Saturday against Clemson.

Coburn, who visits practices regularly and speaks with Taggart frequently, said he figured this might be a challenging season for a variety of reasons -- from the implementation of new schemes to the reshaping of the program's culture.

Coburn made it clear that the Seminoles are "in it for the long haul" with Taggart.

“His track record of turnarounds is clear to everyone," Coburn said. "And he’s an excellent coach.”

While the results might not yet be showing up on the field, Coburn said he has seen numerous examples of Taggart's positive impact on the program -- from the way the football players are attending class more consistently to the way they are now interacting and engaging with others in the department.

Coburn said the players are learning that Taggart cares greatly about them as people, not just as "pieces" of his team, and he wants them to become better citizens.

"It’s a totally different deal," Coburn said, adding that improved play on the field won't be far behind.

“Will we get it done? Yes, we will get it done,” he said.