Don't miss our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial Editor's Note: Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel sat down with Florida State University President John Thrasher and Athletics Director David Coburn in separate conversations recently to discuss a variety of issues facing the Seminoles' athletics program. This is the final part of a three-part series. The first story explained FSU's financial challenges, how much of a jolt the Seminoles expect to receive from the new ACC Network and what improvement might come from the restructuring of the athletics department's relationship with Seminole Boosters. The second piece focused on Florida State's recent football struggles and what the administration thinks about the changes Willie Taggart made after his first season as FSU's head coach. Today, we'll take a closer look at Coburn's lengthy working relationship with Thrasher and why he was the right fit to be the Seminoles' athletics director.

David Coburn (left) and John Thrasher (right) stand on the sideline during a Florida State football game. (Gene Williams/Warchant.com)

During a break earlier this month at the ACC spring meetings -- an event that brings together the conference's most prominent coaches, its athletics directors and other league executives -- David Coburn confided to a small group of reporters that he felt a little out of place. Even after eight months of running Florida State's athletics department on a temporary basis -- he had the "interim" tag removed from his athletics director title just days before that trip to Amelia Island, Fla., -- Coburn acknowledged that he still was getting tripped up by some of the jargon being thrown around by others. "Just learning the language -- you know, the acronyms," Coburn said with a hint of amusement. "You feel like a fool sometimes sitting in meetings." Coburn, of course, is nobody's fool. He owns a master's degree in urban and regional planning, as well as a Juris Doctorate from the FSU College of Law. Before he became Florida State's 16th athletics director, he served as chief of staff and top confidante for two FSU presidents. Before that, he spent more than 30 years in a variety of significant roles in the Florida Legislature -- he was chief of staff for the House of Representatives under two different Speakers, he was chief of staff for the Senate, and he was Gov. Lawton Chiles' director of Planning and Budgeting in the early 1990s. Displaying the uncommon ability to be a trusted adviser to both Democrats and Republicans, Coburn carved out a reputation for being both a fierce negotiator and a creative problem solver. He was described routinely in media reports as the state's "budget guru" -- both for his depth of knowledge as well as his ability to convince sparring groups to give and take to make the numbers work. It was while serving in that capacity that Coburn first developed a decades-long bond with current FSU President John Thrasher -- a relationship that's at the core of a reshaping of Florida State's athletics department. At the time, Coburn already had more than 20 years of experience in the state budgeting process. Thrasher, meanwhile, was a relative newcomer, having been elected Speaker of the House after just six years in the Legislature. While sitting in his corner office of the Westcott Building last week -- roughly a mile away from the state Capitol, where they first worked together -- Thrasher was quick to admit how heavily he relied on Coburn's expertise back in those days. He reflected on holding weekly meetings with Coburn and Ken Pruitt, the then-chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, to try and get up to speed. "Our budget at the time was about $50 billion ... that was a huge amount of money," Thrasher said. "I just felt like I needed to know as much as I could -- drinking out of a fire hose. And David was a huge, huge help in those early days. And we became close. Absolutely." One of the many things Thrasher learned to appreciate about Coburn was his candor. If the new Speaker of the House was about to make a questionable decision, Coburn would make sure he understood the ramifications. He wasn't another "yes man" trying to curry favor with an elected leader. "He's a guy who likes people to tell him what he needs to hear, and I was willing to do that from the beginning," Coburn said. "And he figured that out. So we developed some trust in our relationship. And once we did that, then we spent more and more time together." Over the next several years, as Thrasher was elected to the Florida Senate and later tabbed to be president of Florida State University, that relationship would continue to bloom, with both men learning what made the other tick. Eventually, they would get to the point where they could tell what the other was thinking without even speaking. "Once that happens, then you get a level of comfort that, when he's not around, you can make the call, because you know what he's gonna say and decide," Coburn said. "And then you know when you can't do that, and you've got to talk to him first. It makes a huge difference. And over time, we got to that point. "It's as much time together as it is compatible personalities." That doesn't mean the two have always agreed when it comes to minor -- or major -- decisions. They didn't then, and they don't now. "Right!" Coburn said. "But he knows I'm comfortable enough to tell him when I don't. And he also knows that I understand that when he makes the final call, I'm going to go do what he says."

Right person, right time

While it might seem unorthodox on the surface, the appointment of David Coburn to Florida State athletics director is not unprecedented.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference alone, he is one of four A.D.s who had little to no experience working in athletics before assuming their current roles. Most recently, Louisville tabbed businessman Vince Tyra to lead its department after a scandal rocked the program and led to the dismissals of men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich. Before that, Syracuse hired longtime television executive John Wildhack away from ESPN. Even Notre Dame A.D. Jack Swarbrick, who is one of the most respected leaders in college athletics, was a successful attorney before being hired at his alma mater in 2008. So while Coburn might not know all of the lingo just yet, that's of little consequence to Thrasher. That's not why he placed him in that role in the first place. The fifth-year university president had some very specific goals in mind -- most notably shoring up the Seminoles' finances and repairing the athletics department's relationship with Seminole Boosters Inc. -- and Coburn is uniquely qualified to handle both. He not only is imminently experienced in working with finances, but he also is longtime friends with Seminole Boosters President and CEO Andy Miller. "It's a big business," Thrasher said, noting that FSU's athletics budget hovers above $110 million each year. "And you need somebody like a David Coburn there to kind of make sure the dollars are spent effectively and efficiently." Especially given Florida State's current circumstances. While no one has publicly pointed a finger at former athletics director Stan Wilcox, the Seminoles operated with a $3.6 million shortfall during Wilcox's final year at FSU before he left for an executive position with the NCAA last August. Shortly after Coburn took over, he realized that the department would face a similar deficit in Fiscal Year 2019 as well, and 2020 would potentially be an even greater challenge. It wasn't necessarily a doomsday scenario. But with costs continuing to soar across college athletics, FSU's revenues being weakened by decreasing season ticket sales, plus uncertainty about how much money will be generated by the ACC Network, Coburn knew swift action was needed. Several relatively minor cost-cutting measures were enacted across the board, and other projects that were already in the pipeline -- such as scoreboards and stadium improvements for several sports -- had to be pushed down the road. While some of Coburn's early moves led to bristling from various coaches and staffers behind the scenes, Thrasher said Coburn has worked hard to remind everyone that this temporary belt-tightening in the short term will be better for the entire department in the long term. "We're saying, 'Let's take a pause and look where we are, and remember where our priorities are,'" Thrasher said. "We're all in this together. I think our coaches understand that we've got some issues that we need to fix. And once we fix those issues, I think everybody's going to be fine. ...

"If you can say, 'No,' with a legitimate rationale of why you're doing it, I think most people will buy into that." Coburn refined his tactics in that area during 34 years in the Legislature, although he acknowledges that reducing expenses in college athletics can be more difficult than it was in state government. While working on the state's budget, Coburn said, he was able to juggle priorities more often -- perhaps funding one group this year and another group the next year. He could call upon a variety of tricks of the trade. In athletics, many of the biggest costs are fixed -- items such as coaches' salaries, scholarships for hundreds of student-athletes, field maintenance and transportation to games. Those items have to be funded continually, with little to no wiggle room. At the same time, however, there are some areas that can present opportunities for savings, and Coburn has been hammering that point home every chance he gets. "He's a guy that makes you think before you go spend a dollar," Thrasher said. "I'll say that. And I think that's what I needed over there right now. Making the trains run on time, but also balancing the budget. And he's gone a long way to getting there." Said Coburn: "Part of it is just changing the culture so that people are constantly thinking -- before they come ask for something -- what's it gonna cost? I'm not sure people have paid a lot of attention to that in the past. But now, they're all paying attention to that. So that's a first win."

What the future holds