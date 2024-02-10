The Florida State men's basketball team is not in position to be landing on close but no cigar results.

Unfortunately for them, that's just what they were handed Saturday night in a home game vs. Virginia.

The Seminoles led for less than two minutes while the Cavaliers led for over 36 minutes of game time. While FSU battled to the final whistle, making numerous charges back into the game, it never got all the way back.

FSU's 80-76 loss to Virginia at the Tucker Civic Center was its third loss in the last four games, dropping FSU to 13-10 (7-5 in ACC).

"I thought that (Virginia) had the right chemistry, had the right gameplan and were extremely patient at the offensive end..." FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the loss. "I thought they were on point with their execution and they shot it exceptionally well. They were focused, confident and believed in the gameplan."

That FSU kept the game so tight given the circumstances surrounding it was impressive in its own right. It was not a game where the Seminoles remained competitive in the same way most teams do against Virginia's stingy pack-line defense.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

FSU's first made three-pointer didn't come until nearly four minutes into the second half. Instead, FSU made 22 of its 31 two-point shots (70.9%) against a Virginia defense that entered the game ranked 10th nationally in two-point field goal defense and made 26 of 33 free throws (78.8%).

The problem for the Seminoles was the three-point shooting never came. That's not this team's strength, but it was especially lacking Saturday night in a game the Seminoles needed to have success from outside the arc.

FSU finished the loss 2 of 16 (12.5%) from three-point range. The Seminoles' best three-point shooter this season, Darin Green Jr., was 0 for 6 from three and had just five points.