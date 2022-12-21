Colorado transfer OL Casey Roddick signs with FSU
Colorado transfer offensive lineman Casey Roddick has signed with FSU. Roddick committed to FSU earlier this week after making an official visit with the Seminoles.
He is one of three transfer portal offensive lineman, the other two being UTEP's Jeremiah Byers and Auburn's Keiondre Jones, who will sign with Florida State via the transfer portal. The Seminoles have either signed or are expected to sign high school offensive line prospects Christopher Otto and Lucas Simmons as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
The Seminoles should be deep on the offensive line next season. The list of scholarship players expected to return on the offensive line in 2023 includes Robert Scott, Maurice Smith, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, Qae'shon Sapp, Zane Herring, Thomas Shrader, Kanya Charlton, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, Jaylen Early and Daughtry Richardson. Lloyd Willis has entered the transfer portal and could have the option to return.
Roddick, 6-4 and 305-pounds, signed with Colorado out of Ventura (Cal.) St. Bonaventure High where was rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and ranked as the 82nd-best overall prospect in the state of California in the 2018 recruiting class. He started 30 of the 42 career games he played in for the CU and was a team captain this season. This season he made 10 starts at left guard for the Buffaloes and two starts at right tackle. Roddick will have one year of eligibility and his expected to enroll at FSU in January.
Charles Fishbein on Roddick: He will be asked to replace Dillan Gibbons at guard. An interior lineman who is big and physical. Can move guys off the ball. Plays a little high. Part of the reason for that is tightness in the lower body. His strength is coming off the ball and run blocking. He can maul guys off the ball.