Column: Amidst FSU's defensive struggles, a glimmer of light in red zone

Advertisement

in other news

Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset

Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset

Florida State offers a former Purdue OT commit.

 • Nick Carlisle
OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell

OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell

OT Michael Ionata recaps latest visit to Florida State, talks relationship with Mike Norvell.

 • Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week

Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week

The youngins were once again freed at FSU's Wednesday morning practice.

Premium contentForums content
 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy injury, LBs, message to recruits

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy injury, LBs, message to recruits

Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy's season-ending injury, what's next at LB, message to recruits as FSU coaches hit the road.

 • Bob Ferrante
FSU linebacker DJ Lundy out for remainder of the 2024 season

FSU linebacker DJ Lundy out for remainder of the 2024 season

FSU will be without a veteran defensive player for the rest of the 2024 season.

 • Curt Weiler

in other news

Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset

Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset

Florida State offers a former Purdue OT commit.

 • Nick Carlisle
OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell

OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell

OT Michael Ionata recaps latest visit to Florida State, talks relationship with Mike Norvell.

 • Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week

Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week

The youngins were once again freed at FSU's Wednesday morning practice.

Premium contentForums content
 • Curt Weiler
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Column: Amidst FSU's defensive struggles, a glimmer of light in red zone
circle avatar
Jerry Kutz  •  TheOsceola
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement