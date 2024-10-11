Advertisement
in other news
Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset
Florida State offers a former Purdue OT commit.
• Nick Carlisle
OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell
OT Michael Ionata recaps latest visit to Florida State, talks relationship with Mike Norvell.
• Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week
The youngins were once again freed at FSU's Wednesday morning practice.
• Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy injury, LBs, message to recruits
Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy's season-ending injury, what's next at LB, message to recruits as FSU coaches hit the road.
• Bob Ferrante
FSU linebacker DJ Lundy out for remainder of the 2024 season
FSU will be without a veteran defensive player for the rest of the 2024 season.
• Curt Weiler
in other news
Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset
Florida State offers a former Purdue OT commit.
• Nick Carlisle
OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell
OT Michael Ionata recaps latest visit to Florida State, talks relationship with Mike Norvell.
• Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's last practice availability of the bye week
The youngins were once again freed at FSU's Wednesday morning practice.
• Curt Weiler
Column: Amidst FSU's defensive struggles, a glimmer of light in red zone
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.