All good things must come to an end.

In 2018, Florida State football’s 36-year bowl streak – the longest in NCAA history – came to an unceremonious end that had been years in the making.

Five years later, FSU baseball’s 44-year NCAA Tournament streak – tied for the longest in NCAA history – came to an end as well on Saturday.

It’s always a sad day when streaks as momentous as these come to an end. However, it’s worth considering how unique each of them are.

When FSU football’s bowl streak was snapped, the next closest active streak was Virginia Tech at 25 years. That streak ended two years later in 2020 at 27 years.

With FSU baseball’s streak now over, the longest active streak now belongs to Vanderbilt at 16 years.

That puts into perspective how impressive a feat the Seminoles’ streaks on both the gridiron and diamond were. Every fan base would kill for one such postseason streak. FSU fans got to experience both of them simultaneously in the two sports it is most passionate about historically.

It definitely helps soften the blow of the streak being snapped that while Saturday was the official conclusion, it was an ending that had seemed destined for quite a few weeks. FSU was officially eliminated from ACC Tournament contention last weekend and had dug itself into an early hole in the ACC standings that would have been hard to crawl out of weeks before that.

In the larger sense, it was also an ending years in the making. While Mike Martin Sr. made the Seminoles perennial winners, the program began to fall off late in his tenure. FSU made the College World Series in both 2017 and 2019, but the Seminoles were on the NCAA bubble at different points in each of those two seasons.

And the program didn’t improve under Mike Martin Jr., who was fired after three seasons and a pair of right-side-of-the-bubble NCAA Tournament appearances.

I’m not going to say Link Jarrett was totally faultless for the team’s struggles this season. He definitely didn’t maximize the roster situation he inherited or make the instant impact that many expected of him based on his track record. But it was not a roster that was setting him up for success in his first season leading his alma mater.

That being said, there’s reason for optimism entering the offseason based on how the season ended. Despite a miserable stretch where the Seminoles lost 22 of 24 games, all but assuredly ending their season, they won eight of their final 11 games to close out the season. If you’re a believer in momentum, there’s some positive vibes in the FSU clubhouse entering the offseason.

Game story from final game of FSU baseball's season

The case can be made, even if fans don’t want to think this way, that losing the streak can be a net positive in the long run. There’s an inherent pressure that comes with that type of streak, whether anyone acknowledges it publicly.

That streak was the last bastion of the Martin Sr. era that was still lingering. Although no one in that clubhouse wanted the streak snapped, it may come as a bit of a weight off their collective shoulders knowing the streak is no longer something they have to concern themselves with on a daily basis.

There’s also a certain element of FSU failing to make both the NCAA Tournament and ACC Tournament that is a blessing in disguise. Entering a critical offseason for Jarrett and his staff, it will allow them the exact opposite of what they had last year: a head start.

Last year, Notre Dame’s miracle run to Omaha, as great as it was for them, put Jarrett and his staff behind the eight-ball at FSU. Jarrett’s hire wasn’t announced until June 24. His coaching staff wasn’t fully assembled until July 15.

By then, the meat of the transfer portal window had passed. The FSU staff did what it could to supplement the roster with a few late additions, but there’s no doubt they wanted more out of the portal than they got.

Their slow start, although out of their control, was a bigger hurdle than anticipated.

The transfer portal for baseball doesn’t officially open until May 29, meaning the pickens in there at the moment are quite slim. But this time, when the portal opens, there’s no doubt the FSU staff will be ready.

And if you have any doubt about capable players wanting to come play at FSU considering the season the Seminoles just had, need I remind you that Mike Norvell recruited Jermaine Johnson to FSU coming off a 3-6 season.

The FSU brand is strong – perhaps even more in baseball than football – and that should be quite an aid to Jarrett and his staff as they dive head-first into the portal.

Until the portal opens just over a week from now, Jarrett and his assistants will likely conduct exit interviews to determine who will be returning and who will not.

After they had minimal time to truly shape the roster in their desired form last offseason, that should be much easier this time around.

How well they do that will determine how quickly they’re able to build the program back up.

