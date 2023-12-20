These issues on Wednesday were certainly complicated by the fact that the Seminoles didn't pull off any of their flip candidates that same day. FSU was very close to flipping five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State, but couldn't get it done. Ditto for its close-but-no-cigar recruitment of four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray, who eventually held firm to his Florida commitment.

Some have been easier to see coming than others. In the end, however, the end result of each has been the same. FSU has positioned itself well enough to land commitments from these elite prospects but not enough to close the deal.

There's no one common theme between these issues. Sometimes it has been a late choice by the recruit to play closer to home. Other times have been about a unique chance for a player like Hunter to play for someone he idolizes like Sanders. With the NIL era overlapping with the last two signing periods, the possibility of that influence in the late decisions can't be ignored either.

In 2021, the No. 1 overall player in the class, five-star defensive back Travis Hunter Jr. stunned the college football world when he flipped from FSU (where had been committed for nearly two years) to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders.

Last year, five-star defensive end Keldric Faulk, the No. 19 overall recruit and No. 3 DE in the class, flipped from an FSU commitment to in-state Auburn during the early signing period.

For the third straight year, Florida State lost its highest-rated commit during the early signing period Wednesday. Five-star defensive back KJ Bolden, the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 safety in the 2024 class, flipped his commitment from FSU to Georgia four months after he picked the Seminoles over the Bulldogs and others back in August.

Mike Norvell and his staff have proven themselves as elite evaluators. They have made a great deal of progress building inroads across the Southeast that have led to the Seminoles' 2024 signing class being the best of Norvell's tenure.

When it comes to Florida State's recruiting over the last few years, multiple things can be true at once.

FSU was on the good side of a few flips in this recruiting cycle. The Seminoles flipped four-star tight end signee Landen Thomas from Georgia, four-star defensive back Cai Bates from LSU and three-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete from USC.

However, none of those flips happened in the final few months of the recruiting cycle, let alone during the early signing period. Norvell and his staff could have used a positive spin like that this week to balance out the negative news and counter the narrative that has grown in volume with each consecutive year where something like this happens.

During his Wednesday press conference, Norvell was asked how he handles when recruitments don't go in FSU's favor when he and his staff have put a lot of time into them.

"I try not to take it personally, but it hurts. It does. Because I care about these kids. And just because they don't choose Florida State doesn't mean I won't care about them. You just don't get to be a part of the journey with them," Norvell said. "But you look at the 21 guys that we're announcing today, and, man, you talk about there's such an excitement and joy because I know we got the right ones.

"It's something I hold true to. I pray every day that the good Lord brings the right young men that we're supposed to coach and I'm supposed to have a chance to lead and impact here at Florida State. And I don't know, over the last few years -- this is a dynamic class. I'm sorry, but I don't know what the rankings of it are or will be. I know it's really, really good. I felt really good about the last three classes, about how these kids fit into what we're doing. We might have had some really highly rated players; we might have had some guys that weren't. All I know is it came together as a team that was able to do some special things in the last few years. We'll continue to build those relationships to help these guys go do all that they can and achieve all that they can. And there's some that obviously might choose not to come. And I wish them all the best moving forward. But just like I tell everyone throughout it, whether you come to Florida State or not, I know where we're going. And I told guys that two, three years ago. And they're sitting maybe at a different school and they're watching Florida State do something really special. So I wish them all the best. But I have an unbelievable amount of confidence in where we're going. And today, with the 21 that have been announced, we have a special class coming in that can do incredible things."





The on-field results of this staff speak for themselves, but even in recruiting, this staff's potential has been clear.

They have a knack for finding gems before they blow up in the recruiting scene. Hunter was far removed from his five-star status when he committed to FSU in 2020. 2024 quarterback signee Luke Kromenhoek hadn't yet started a game when FSU offered him and he committed. He's now the No. 88 overall recruit and No. 7 quarterback in the Rivals rankings. Kameron Davis had just finished his freshman season when he committed to FSU. Now he's the No. 56 overall recruit and No. 3 running back in the 2024 class, signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

Additionally, this FSU staff, which didn't have a ton of Florida/Georgia ties when they arrived in Tallahassee, has come a long way on that front. Norvell proudly boasted at his Wednesday press conference that 17 of FSU's 21 signees at that moment were from Florida or Georgia.

And of course, there's the transfer portal where FSU has excelled under Norvell, often landing the vast majority of the prospects the program wants.

If FSU can figure out that pesky flipping issue that has popped up this time of year for three years running, it seems the Seminoles are poised to become a well-oiled machine, the type of program capable of being an annual contender for the College Football Playoff.

After all, FSU's No. 11 recruiting class this cycle is the program's best finish in the Rivals class rankings since a 10th-place finish back in 2018. And considering FSU went 13-0 this season with no class in the top 15 over the last five cycles, it seems clear this staff is quite capable of doing more with less.

If FSU can resolve its one lingering recruiting issue, the program's ceiling should once again be exceptionally high on a consistent basis.